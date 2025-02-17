Jalen McLeod NFL Draft 2025: Projecting top 3 landing spots for Auburn LB ft. Arizona Cardinals

A fifth-year senior, Jalen McLeod is a versatile linebacker who can rush the passer, take on blockers at the point of attack and cover pass-catchers out of the backfield. His versatility could be welcome in several teams.

While Jalen McLeod finished his college career with the Auburn Tigers, he transferred after spending his first three seasons at Appalachian State. The Washington DC native proved that he belonged in a power conference, as he had his most productive season after joining the Tigers in 2023.

In his two years in the SEC program, he totaled 106 tackles, 13.5 sacks, two pass breakups and three forced fumbles. His level of production has gone under the radar due to the Tigers’ recent struggles.

Top 3 landing spots for Auburn LB Jalen McLeod

Despite his consistent production at Auburn, Jalen McLeod is still considered a day-three pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. The linebacker has shown he can take on different responsibilities, but he has limited athleticism and struggled making tackles in the open field.

Jalen McLeod (35) had eight sacks in 2024. - Source: Imagn

McLeod is slightly undersized, although he has a good frame, but he makes up for those limitations with smarts. He is rarely caught out of position and has good anticipation.

Some front offices could see his flexibility and cerebral approach to the game as an asset, especially for a late-round draft pick. Here are three teams that could welcome the Auburn product in the NFL Draft.

#3. Las Vegas Raiders

Even though the Las Vegas Raiders were fairly strong defensively, they’ll need to add bodies on the front seven. Maxx Crosby is a force off the edge, but there’s little help on the other side. The Raiders need to add pass rushers to help their star out.

Linebacker is another position that needs help. Underrated Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo are set to be free agents. Will the team bring one of them back? There isn’t much depth at the position either.

With other glaring needs that should be addressed earlier in the Draft, Jalen McLeod could be an ideal answer to shore up the front seven. Las Vegas would welcome his versatility.

#2. Detroit Lions

A highly adaptable overachiever, Jalen McLeod feels like the type of player that just fits into Dan Campbell’s mindset. The fit is also helped by the fact that the Detroit Lions need more depth on defense and could benefit from a versatile player who can line up at linebacker or as an edge rusher.

While it’s hard to expect any team to have such an injury-ravaged season as the Lions did in 2024, Detroit should still work on its depth around the defense, and having players who can man different positions is a smart approach..

With Aidan Hutchinson coming back after a season-ending injury, the Detroit pass-rush should be a lot better than it was late in the season. However, in the playoff loss to the Washington Commanders, the Lions couldn’t pressure Jayden Daniels or cover Zach Ertz. McLeod could potentially help in both departments.

#1. Arizona Cardinals

After a strong start to the 2024 season, the Arizona Cardinals faded down the stretch. Injuries and inconsistent play hurt the Cards defense during the second half of the year.

The Cardinals finished with 18 players on injured-reserve and lost 196 games to injury as a team. The front seven was hit hard with Justin Jones, Bilal Nichols, BJ Ojulari and Dennis Gardeck all missing time. Gardeck is a free agent, as is linebacker Kyzir White.

With a young and talented roster, Arizona needs to add depth on defense. Finding someone as productive and versatile as Jalen McLeod would help the Cardinals' 20th ranked defense. The Cardinals can contend for a playoff spot, but need more defensive help along the way.

