Jalen Milroe draft prospects: 5 possible landing spots for the Alabama QB

Jalen Milroe is in the battle to be the third quarterback taken after Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL draft. He will have stiff competition in Kyle McCord, Jaxson Dart, Quinn Ewers, and Dillon Gabriel.

While Milroe's passing numbers pale in comparison to his competition, his advantage is in having the potential to be a dual-threat quarterback because of his speed and athleticism.

Along with this year’s batch of quarterbacks, Milroe carries questions in his game which he has to address to be successful in the pros. He is coming off a season in which he completed 64.3% of his passes for 2,844 yards and 16 touchdowns but had 11 interceptions too.

Jalen Milroe did not reach 3,000 passing yards in a season over his college career but makes up for it with his feet, rushing for 1,577 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2024.

Milroe will have to address a bunch of concerns when he turns pro, namely his accuracy, consistency and tendency to put the ball in harm’s way. Coach and situation will prove to be crucial to his development. Jalen Milroe is such a wildcard that pundits’ draft boards have him as high as a top-10 pick and as low as a third-round pick.

Nonetheless, teams will be lining up for his services in the NFL draft and we look at five possible destinations where he could end up.

5 possible landing spots for Jalen Milroe in the 2025 NFL Draft

#1, Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders have had a carousel of quarterbacks since Derek Carr left the team in 2023. Last season, there was a lot of mediocre play from Gardener Minshew and Aidan O’Connell so they will be in the market for a new quarterback this offseason.

Jalen Milroe could be picked as high as No. 6 for the Raiders if they miss out on Ward and Sanders. If they feel it’s too high for Milroe, they can pick an offensive lineman or another defensive player in the first round and he may still be there in the second or third round.

Milroe may be asked to contribute right away if he heads to Las Vegas, but new head coach Pete Carroll and new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly are a perfect support group to lean into his strengths and hide his weaknesses.

#2, Pittsburgh Steelers

This coming season will be Year 4 on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ search for the successor to Ben Rothlisberger and it looks like it’s set to continue. They have stayed competitive since Big Ben retired, going either 9-8 or 10-7 in those three seasons, which is remarkable considering they are in the vaunted AFC North.

Pittsburgh has made do with a committee of quarterbacks, but not one of them has truly asserted themselves as the guy. With the news of Russell Wilson and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith not being on the best of terms, Jalen Milroe could be an option for them this upcoming draft.

Coach Mike Tomlin has maintained a vaunted defense every year, Smith is a very capable offensive mind, and their run game has been spotty for the past couple of seasons. Milroe could have all the opportunity to be the dual-threat option he has shown in college, which the Steelers enjoyed glimpses of with Justin Fields in 2024.

#3, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford still has some gas left in the tank, but the tank appears close to running on fumes. Since the Rams won the Super Bowl, Stafford hasn’t thrown for more than 24 touchdowns in a single season and has struggled with injuries. This past season saw some regression and indicates that his time in the NFL might be coming to a close soon.

The Rams should start planning for the future and draft a quarterback. Jalen Milroe could be a good option for them as they could stash him behind Stafford for a couple of years as he learns from a Hall of Fame quarterback. Coach Sean McVay could polish his game and coach the negative tendencies out of him.

#4, New Orleans Saints

Derek Carr’s stint with the New Orleans Saints has been a mix of the bizarre and the underwhelming, to say the least. After barely missing the playoffs on a tiebreaker the previous season, the Saints started 2024 hot with Carr before bottoming out with a 5-12 record.

New Orleans faces a crucial decision on Derek Carr’s contract, which becomes fully guaranteed if he is still on the roster by March 3. Carr has expressed no desire to take a pay cut which makes their predicament that much more complicated. They are currently in cap hell and could use cheap options in this draft.

With Spencer Rattler not showing he could be a future franchise quarterback, the Saints could look to draft someone like Jalen Milroe. The fact that they still don’t have a new head coach could cloud his development arc, and sitting behind a veteran quarterback could be the best option for Milroe, although it would mean keeping Carr's deal.

#5, New York Giants

The Giants could miss out on Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders since they hold the No. 3 pick with Tennessee and Cleveland possibly looking for quarterbacks. Drafting Jalen Milroe would be the consolation prize for them, but coach Brian Daboll is a perfect offensive-minded coach for a mobile quarterback.

After producing a career-best season out of Daniel Jones, Dabolll could do an encore with a more athletic running quarterback in Jalen Milroe. Plus Daboll has the option to either start him right away or play behind Drew Lock while he learns the ropes.

