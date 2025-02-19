Jalen Royals NFL draft projection: Exploring top 3 landing spots for Utah State WR

Utah State Aggies wide receiver Jalen Royals will be a Day 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Royals is predicted to be a late second-round or early third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

NFLDraftBuzz ranks Royals as the 62nd-ranked prospect and the eighth-ranked wide receiver. Royals recorded 55 receptions for 834 yards and six touchdowns after a dominant 2023 season where he had 1,080 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.

Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, here are top three landing spots for Jalen Royals.

Jalen Royals NFL Draft: Top 3 landing spots

#1. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers desperately need to add more weapons on offense as George Pickens is the team's No. 1 but they need more options.

Pittsburgh should look to sign a legit NFL receiver while also using a Day 2 pick on one, and Royals makes a lot of sense.

Royals is a speed and deep ball threat, which is something the Steelers have been lacking. Just him being on the field will open the middle of the field and the run game for the Steelers.

#2. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots need to get more weapons for Drake Maye. They have been linked to several star receivers, but drafting a receiver or two makes sense.

Royals would be a deep ball threat for the Patriots and would be able to open up the field. Maye has proven he has the arm strength to throw deep balls, and if New England adds a legit deep ball playmaker like Royals, it would strengthen its offense.

#3. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers need to give Justin Herbert more weapons. Quentin Johnston hasn't panned out after being selected in the first round, so LA will need to add more weapons.

Jalen Royals would be a deep ball threat for the Chargers, which is something that is missing for the offense. There is some question marks around the Utah State receiver, but he's worth the risk.

