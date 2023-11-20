Jamar Sekona transfer portal: 5 landing spots for USC DL feat. UCLA, Notre Dame & more

It has been announced that USC Trojans defensive lineman Jamar Sekona's transfer is happening after the conclusion of the regular season on Saturday. With just 11 total tackles and one sack over two seasons, he has decided it is time for a change of scenery. Where will the talented defensive lineman wind up transferring?

Jamar Sekona Transfer Landing Spot #1: UCLA Bruins

What is one way Jamar Sekona can stick it to the USC Trojans on the way out? Transferring to the UCLA Bruins and going up against the Trojans in the Big Ten Conference next season.

With a lot of talented programs, this is where Sekona could elevate himself into a great talent on a national level and make sure scouts are watching him on a weekly basis. With potentially a new coach or if Chip Kelly stays, this is a great landing spot for the talented pass rusher.

#2: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are an interesting landing spot because coach Marcus Freeman could really get the most out of him.

With guys like Howard Cross III playing as fifth-year seniors, there is going to be some new faces to the program. Notre Dame has an incredible schedule and will get primetime games so the star power is also there.

#3: Colorado Buffaloes

The Colorado Buffaloes are going to need a lot of help on the offensive and defensive line for next season.

This would be a great landing spot for him as the Buffs head to the Big 12 Conference next season. Sekona would beef up the defensive line and make it a more formidable group going forward.

#4: Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns are heading to the Southeastern Conference after the season and getting an experienced defensive lineman like Jamar Sekona would be a massive deal.

Their defense has been dominant, as they are 16th in college football with 18.2 points per game allowed but getting another person who can rush the passer and has experience at this level would help the rotations for the Longhorns going into the future.

#5: Arizona Wildcats

The Arizona Wildcats would get a huge boost by landing Sekona for their defensive line next season.

With the team having an elite defensive line throughout the season, they would just get another key player and that would just continue strengthening the strength of the Wildcats defense.