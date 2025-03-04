James Madison returning players 2025: Top 5 players who will return to Bob Chesney's squad ft. Pat McMurtrie

The James Madison Dukes have been one of the most consistent Group of Five teams in the last few years. But that’s also one of the reasons they’ve lost talent to the transfer portal in the past few seasons. The Dukes are coming off a 9-4 season, but they took a step back in the Sun Belt Conference with a 4-4 conference record.

Ad

However, they have the talent to bounce back in Bob Chesney's second season in Harrisonburg. As many as eight different players out of the transfer portal are expected to start for James Madison in 2025. However, here are five important players who will be returning in 2025.

Top five players returning to James Madison Dukes in 2025

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

George Pettaway was a solid addition to the running game. - Source: Imagn

#5. George Pettaway, Running Back

Ad

Trending

With 980 yards, five touchdowns and a 6.0 yard average. George Pettaway returns as the leading rusher for James Madison. More than an explosive breakaway threat, Pettaway was consistently gaining positive yards for the Dukes. Pettaway also caught 24 passes for 200 yards and two scores. He should be a focal point on the JMU offense.

#4. Immanuel Bush, Defensive Tackle

A stalwart in the middle of the Dukes defense, Immanuel Bush started every game for James Madison. He finished the year with 34 tackles, 1.5 sacks, one fumble recovery and an interception. Bush will enter his final season in 2025. He has the frame and strength to command extra attention from opposing attacks.

Ad

#3. Alonza Barnett III, Quarterback

After suffering a "serious" leg injury in the regular season finale versus Marshall, Alonza Barnett III missed the Boca Raton Bowl win. Barnett is expected to miss time this spring and there is no official timeline for his return.

Barnett was named an honorable mention All-Sun Belt after accounting for 3,040 overall yards and 33 touchdowns, 26 of them through the air, to only four interceptions. The big question is how much the injury will affect his 2025 season. If the junior quarterback isn’t ready in time, transfers Matthew Sluka and Camden Coleman are veteran options for Madison.

Ad

#2. Jacob Thomas, Safety

A second-team All-Sun Belt selection, Jacob Thomas had a monster season for James Madison in 2024. The safety led the team with 73 tackles, added half a sack, three pass breakups and three interceptions.

Thomas was consistently around the ball last season and should be the heart of the defense this season. The Dukes have lost talent on that side of the ball the past couple of years, but the defensive back should be a solid presence for the Dukes.

Ad

#1. Pat McMurtrie, Offensive Tackle

The James Madison offensive line was one of the best in the Sun Belt Conference and Pat McMurtrie is the best player returning for the unit. McMurtrie started every game for the Dukes and didn’t allow a sack. A powerful blocker, the Verona, New Jersey native should be the leader of the offensive line in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback