Jarquez Hunter NFL Draft Projection: Exploring top 3 landing spots for Auburn RB

This NFL draft class is relatively deep at running back, with talents such as Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty and Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson projected to be among the early selections. Auburn’s Jarquez Hunter is a prospect further down the board who could still provide value to the team that drafts him.

FantasyPros’ Matthew Jones described Hunter as a quick back with above-average vision, decisiveness, burst and open-field skills. He noted that Hunter has produced consistently in the SEC over the past four years, making him a player teams will consider.

However, Jones also pointed out that Hunter is not the most physically or athletically imposing prospect, possessing only average size and power while struggling with ball security. He projected Hunter as more of a late-round option who can take what is blocked while showing some strong pass-protection reps, which could ease his transition to the next level.

Jones projected Hunter as a sixth-round talent, but which teams could use him?

Jarquez Hunter 2025 NFL Draft: Top 3 landing spots

#1. Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders felt the effects of losing Josh Jacobs in free agency last season. Alexander Mattison led Las Vegas with 420 rushing yards, and the team’s 1,357 total rushing yards were the fewest in the league.

Pete Carroll could opt for a rookie quarterback in April’s NFL Draft, and a much-improved rushing attack would be crucial in aiding that young passer, whether it’s Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, Miami’s Cam Ward or someone else.

Think about how Marshawn Lynch helped Russell Wilson in Seattle.

#2. Chicago Bears

Statistically, the Bears had the least productive offense in the NFL last season, with rookie and No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams leading the unit.

As Detroit's offensive coordinator, new Chicago coach Ben Johnson used a two-pronged rushing attack with Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.

It’s not hard to believe he’d want a similar approach in Chicago, especially given that D’Andre Swift, the Bears’ leading rusher last season, has an uncertain history with Johnson from their time together in Detroit.

Chicago will want to lighten Williams’ workload, and while running back may not be high on their draft priority list, adding depth at the position could be a smart move.

#3. Dallas Cowboys

CeeDee Lamb is a top-tier target for Dak Prescott, but he finished last season with more receiving yards than Dallas’ second- and third-leading receivers — Jalen Tolbert and tight end Jake Ferguson — combined. Along with wide receiver, the Cowboys may also need to address the defensive front in the draft.

Dallas ranked 27th in rushing last season and had the fewest rushing touchdowns in the league. If the Cowboys wait to take a running back, Hunter could be an intriguing late-round option to boost their ground game.

