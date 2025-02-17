Jason Marshall Jr. NFL draft projection: Exploring top 3 landing spots for Florida DB

Florida Gators defensive back Jason Marshall Jr. is expected to be a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Marshall Jr. will have to compete for a roster spot in training camp and will have to contribute on special teams.

NFLDraftBuzz.com has him as the 186th-ranked player in the draft and the 33rd-ranked cornerback. Heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, here are three landing spots for the former Gators DB.

Jason Marshall Jr. NFL draft projection: 3 Landing spots

#1. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills will likely look to draft multiple cornerbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft and Jason Marshall Jr. would be a good late-round flier.

It's clear Kaiir Elam is no longer part of the Bills' future as the former first-round pick has been a bust and has struggled to be on the field. Rasul Douglas is also a pending free agent, so adding depth to the position is key for the Bills and Marshall Jr. can be that for Buffalo.

#2. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars need to draft the best player available at every pick as they have need everywhere, and Marshall could be an option for them.

Jacksonville's secondary was a problem last season, so it needs to add depth to the position. Marshall Jr. recorded 20 tackles, four pass defense and one forced fumble for the Gators last season.

The Miami native would also remain in his home state of Florida, which could make him a popular pick and a fan favorite.

#3. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans, like the Jacksonville Jaguars, just need to draft the best player available, but they also have a need in the secondary.

Marshall Jr. could also be an impactful player on special teams for the Titans, which also could be in need of an upgrade. Marshall Jr. also comes in with plenty of experience as he played four years at Florida and was able to go up against some of the best receivers in college football.

