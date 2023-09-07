Jason Whitlock calls Deion Sanders a "cosplay" Colorado coach, doubling down on his rant with several accusations

Deion Sanders is no doubt a polarizing figure in the world of American sports. The Colorado coach has come under criticism on many occasions for his behavior on and off the field. “Prime Time” has been under the limelight since the Buffaloes upset TCU 45-42 on Saturday.

Sports columnist and podcaster Jason Whitlock is the latest to hit out at Coach Prime in the last few days. On the "Fearless with Jason Whitlock" podcast, the former Ball State offensive lineman criticized Sanders for his lack of maturity.

“Despite his athletic success, wealth, natural charm and good looks, Deion Sanders is actually insanely insecure," Whitlock said. "He camouflages his self-doubt with gold chains, bluster and bullying. He's 56 and insisted people refer to him as ‘Prime’, a secular, materialistic character he created as a child at Florida State.

"The lack of evolution and maturity are stunning.”

Whitlock cites the chaos being caused by Deion Sanders' attitude and behaviors

One of the most common criticisms of Deion Sanders in the football world is his perceived arrogance. He's known for his flamboyant celebrations and trash-talking critics, which were on display again on Saturday. Jason Whitlock is not impressed that was celebrated by the media.

“What's equally shocking is how many people play along with his cosplay," Whitlock said. "Most of the media celebrated Sanders' postgame antics.

"White reporters fear being labeled ‘racist.’ Black reporters fear being labeled ‘sellouts.’ The ex-jocks with a platform all want to be Deion and fear jeopardizing their invitation to speak to the Colorado football team.”

Jason Whitlock believes Deion Sanders has yet to acknowledge the truth about himself and he does not often encounter or face up to difficult or uncomfortable truths. Whitlock noted that he enjoys falsehood and exaggeration of social media, and he adopts that in recruiting talents.

“Deion hasn't surrendered to that fact yet," Whitlock said. "It's disappointing, but he's rarely confronted with any hard truth. He loves the lies and dopamine of social media. It's where he hunts for recruits and develops his worldview.

"Twitter has convinced Sanders that white football fans and coaches feel ‘threatened’ by his skin color and ascension to head coach at a Power Five school."

Criticisms and praises have been coming from different corners since Colorado's unexpected victory against national championship finalist TCU on Saturday. It's just his first game in the Football Bowl Subdivision, and it's yet unknown what controversy his success or failure in the course of the season will lead to.