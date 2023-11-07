Jason Whitlock trolls Deion Sanders by calling him "Pee-Wee Prime" and "inexperienced coach" after Colorado gets thrashed in Week 10

Jason Whitlock is not happy with how the Colorado Buffaloes are performing under Deion Sanders. When Sanders came to Boulder, there was an air of optimism. But it didn't last long and he is now facing criticism for Colorado's recent dismal run.

The Buffaloes lost again, this time to the Oregon State Beavers in Week 10. Whitlock wasn't happy with some of the points Sanders raised in his press conference. The former Ball State OL trolled Sanders and called him "Pee Wee Prime."

Whitlock took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his frustration with Deion Sanders' tenure as the Colorado Buffaloes head coach. The sports podcaster said that Sanders is "an inexperienced coach" and the "fog of war" was greatly enhanced for him.

"Deion says: Colorado caused 3 or 4 turnovers. Wrong. Oregon State had 3 timeouts on CU's final drive at end of the first half. Wrong. Colorado dropped 2 passes on final drive before halftime. Wrong. Deion answers every question like he's being personally attacked. Wrong. The fog of war is greatly enhanced for an inexperienced coach. Especially one watching his son play QB. Pee Wee Prime," Whitlock said in a tweet.

The Buffaloes have forced six turnovers in the last two games (four against the UCLA Bruins and two against the Oregon State Beavers). But they could get just six points off them.

The woeful Colorado run continues

Colorado has lost five of their last six games. The only win in this period came against the Arizona State Sun Devils with a final drive touchdown throw by Shedeur Sanders.

Colorado is on a 4-5 record and out of the playoff picture. They promoted Pat Shurmur as the new OC just before the Beavers game. But the Buffaloes just had 238 yards of offense in the game and Shedeur Sanders was sacked four times.