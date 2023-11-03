Jason Whitlock unloads on Deion Sanders' Colorado calling it "most penalized team" amid recent failures in college football arena 

Jason Whitlock has been a critic of Deion Sanders since the start of the college football season. Despite the online frenzy after Colorado's unexpected season-opening victory against TCU, Whitlock was one of the few analysts who criticized Sanders’ post-game antics.

Nine weeks into the season, the Fox Sports analyst has maintained his stance on the former Dallas Cowboys cornerback. Following a recent run of poor outings by the Buffaloes, Whitlock believes Sanders has done nothing extraordinary, despite the massive roster overhaul.

“He brought in 86 new players, including 50 some-odd players through the transfer portal. All of the ‘Oh God, It's a Miracle! Look at Who he’s coaching! A team that only won one game!’ He’s not coaching that team. It’s a completely different roster, and this different roster should be 2-6.

“This different roster has really only outplayed one opponent. Every other game they’ve virtually been outplayed in. It’s the most penalized team in the country and I’m sure that’s ‘racism!’ I’m sure the refs are going out there: ‘We Gotta Penalize Deion’s team! We’re Racist!’”

A swift turn of events for the Buffaloes

Deion Sanders and Colorado started the season with lots of praise and increased expectation, following the Week 1 win against the 2022 national championship finalist TCU. The Buffaloes lived up to the hype that came afterward with a win over Nebraska and Colorado State.

However, the fairytale start to the season was halted in Week 4 by Oregon, with the Buffaloes suffering a blowout loss in Eugene. Since then, Colorado has only won one game in five, with the sole win coming against Arizona State through a final minutes field goal from Alejandro Mata.

The most disappointing win of all came against Stanford in Week 7. The Cardinals entered the game with notable offensive struggles, and that was evident as Colorado led the game 29-0 at halftime. However, Stanford went on to secure a 46-43 double-overtime win.

Can Deion Sanders lead Colorado to a winning season?

Deion Sanders' biggest challenge as the season draws to an end is ensuring Colorado records a winning season. That will give a good image to his first season in the Football Bowl Subdivision, despite the loads of setbacks he and his team have encountered.

The Buffaloes will be up against Oregon State in Week 10 and have Arizona, Washington State and Utah to play before the end of the season. While there's a chance to secure a winning season and reach a bowl game, the confidence isn't as high anymore.