Jaxson Dart injury update: What happened to Ole Miss QB during game vs Georgia?

Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart left the game against Georgia on Saturday due to an injury. The quarterback absorbed a big hit while making a run for first down, which resulted in him getting medical attention. He was unable to return to the game after leaving in the third quarter.

Dart has been impressive for No. 13 Ole Miss this season, throwing for 2,579 yards and 16 touchdowns with five interceptions. The former USC quarterback is slowly beginning to prove his talent in the college football landscape and will be crucial for the Rebels in the remaining part of the season.

Jaxson Dart injury update

While Jaxson Dart did not make a return to the game on Saturday, the quarterback's health is in good position. Head coach Kiffin mentioned after the game against the Bulldogs that Dart could have returned to action if the score had necessitated it.

“He was able to return after getting checked out," Kiffin said.

Ole Miss were trailing Georgia 38-14 in the third quarter on Saturday night when the Dart injury occurred. This probably made Lane Kiffin decide that he doesn't need to return to the game and will be better rested for the upcoming schedule as the Rebels aim for something big.

What happened to Jaxson Dart?

Jaxson Dart absorbed a significant hit from Daylen Everette and Zion Logue while on a run during the third quarter on Saturday. He was seen in pain while lying on the ground, prompting him to enter the medical tent. He was later taken to the locker room for further evaluation.

To the disappointment of the Ole Miss fans, Dart did not make a return to the game following the incident. Oklahoma State transfer Spencer Sanders, who lost the battle for the starting role to Dart, took over at the backfield and played for the remainder of the game for the Rebels.

When will Jaxson Dart return?

With Dart not returning to the game on Saturday based on a tactical decision, the quarterback is in line to return to action in Ole Miss' next game against LA-Monroe. His positive situation is good news for the Rebels, especially as they are in contention for a New Year's Six bowl bid.

Dart has been an exciting presence this season, showcasing performances that position him among the top quarterbacks in the country. Despite facing a challenging start against the Bulldogs on Saturday, he has established himself as someone the Ole Miss offense can count on.