Jay Gardenhire transfer portal: Top 3 landing spots for Colorado OT ft. Mississippi State

The Colorado Buffaloes received another blow to their offensive line on Saturday, as incoming freshman Jay Gardenhire entered the transfer portal. The offensive tackle became the second Buffaloes offensive lineman to enter the portal after center Cash Cleveland.

Gardenhire, a 6-foot-8, 350-pound tackle, has ideal size for the position, so teams still looking to add talent and size to their offensive line could be interested in the West Bloomfield High School product.

With his entire college career ahead of him, here are three likely landing spots in the transfer portal for the young offensive tackle.

Top 3 landing spots for Colorado OT Jay Gardenhire

#3. Virginia Cavaliers

Colorado coach Deion Sanders recently accused the Virginia Cavaliers of approaching his players in the spring. He even suggested they let the Cavaliers "have one" while allegedly tampering with defensive back Carter Stoutmire. Could that "one" be along the offensive line?

The Cavaliers' main need is in the secondary, but they are also looking to add talent to their offensive line, in particular at tackle, where the Cavs have five players in their last season of eligibility. Jay Gardenhire would add depth this season and could become a starter sooner rather than later.

#2. Boston College Eagles

The Boston College Eagles were one of the teams trying to recruit the West Bloomfield, Michigan, native. The Eagles have since added some pieces to the offensive line, but are still looking for help in the trenches.

Jay Gardenhire offers size and upside that can hardly be replicated so close to the season. BC coach Bill O'Brien likes to run the ball and play physical football. Having a 6-foot-8, 350-pound tackle would be an ideal addition to the squad.

Boston College finished with a 7-6 record last season, with a Pinstripe Bowl victory over Nebraska. A move could be beneficial for both sides.

#1. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby was able to get a couple of former Colorado coaches to join his staff shortly after the winter transfer portal. Among them was former Buffaloes offensive line coach Phil Loadholt.

The former Buffs coach pushed for Colorado to get Gardenhire. With the Mississippi State Bulldogs in need of help on the offensive line, could Jay Gardenhire reunite with his former position coach in Starkville?

Lebby had already said the team would be adding at least one more offensive lineman in the spring. Having a player that Loadholt already knows, who has prototypical size for the position, feels like a match.

