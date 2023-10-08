Jayden Daniels 40-time: How fast is the LSU QB?

Jayden Daniels is undoubtedly one of the top quarterbacks currently in college football. The former Arizona State QB had an impressive outing in his first season at LSU, leading the Tigers to a 10-4 season in 2022 and a victory in the Citrus Bowl over the Purdue Boilermakers.

Daniels has also started the 2023 college football season on a brilliant note, showcasing astonishing performances on the gridiron despite LSU's inconsistent results. A four-star recruit coming out of high school, Daniels is poised to be one of the top prospects for the upcoming 2024 NFL draft.

Jayden Daniels' 40-yard dash record

Jayden Daniels reportedly ran the 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds during his tenure at Arizona State. This is his last recorded time in the 40-yard sprint, showcasing his athleticism on the field. The San Bernardino, California native is expected to have a better outing at the 2024 NFL combine, set to be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Daniels' pace and athletic prowess are evident in his adeptness at navigating the pocket with ease. He possesses the agility to avoid pressure effortlessly, and his field vision enables him to identify openings and gain yardage on the ground when needed.

Jayden Daniels' speed is showcased by his rushing yards stats. He rushed for 710 yards and six touchdowns in his last season with Arizona State while rushing for 885 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first season at Baton Rouge. Daniels has rushed for 442 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Clocking 21 mph in LSU practice

Following Jayden Daniels' transfer to LSU from Arizona State ahead of the 2022 college football season, Tigers coach Brian Kelly mentioned that Daniels reached an impressive speed of 21 mph in the team’s practice. This occurred during a run in the Tigers’ spring camp.

During a media session on Aug. 16, 2022, just before the commencement of last season, Daniels was questioned about the run and whether it was accurate that he had indeed reached 21 mph.

“Yeah, I did,” Daniels said. “That was probably one of the — yeah, I ran 21 miles per hour. That’s what Coach Kelly told me. I mean, I look at that type of stuff, but I just go out there and run.”

Jayden Daniels' speed is a crucial part of his game that NFL teams will look at in the draft process next year. The quarterback is expected to declare for the 2024 NFL draft, ending his college career after five seasons.