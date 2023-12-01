"Jayden Daniels is your clear cut Heisman winner" - CFB world delivers final verdict as LSU QB wins Golden Arm Award

Jayden Daniels earned his first national honor of the season after he was named the recipient of the 2023 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. The announcement was made on Thursday by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation.

The quarterback received the news on Thursday morning when John Unitas, the son of the iconic college football and NFL quarterback, called the LSU senior to convey the decision.

Daniel's success in winning the Golden Arm has seen many college football fans tag him as the potential winner of the Heisman Trophy. He is one of the favorites to claim the coveted honor, which is currently going through a voting process before a winner is announced on Dec. 9.

Let's take a look at some of the reactions online.

Jayden Daniels' chances at the Heisman Trophy

Jayden Daniels undoubtedly has a great chance to win the Heisman Trophy following his impressive outing for LSU this season. The quarterback finished his second season with the Tigers on a high, exhibiting his brilliance in the backfield with both his arm and his legs.

Daniels completed 72.2% of his passes during the regular season, throwing for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns. He also rushed for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns, showcasing his prowess as a dual-threat quarterback. This season was a notable improvement when compared to 2022.

While this presents him as a brilliant candidate to claim the award, he faces tough competition from two other quarterbacks, Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. The two signal-callers were also in contention for the John Unitas Golden Arm Award before Daniels ended up claiming it.

However, Daniels’ chances could be limited by his team's outing this season. The Tigers lost three games during the regular season. On the other hand, Nix's Oregon lost only one game while Penix's Washington went unbeaten, with both playing in the Pac-12 championship game this weekend.

Nonetheless, the Golden Arm win could boost Jayden Daniels' chance at the Heisman Trophy and other awards. The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award is bestowed upon the nation's top quarterback who exemplifies outstanding character, scholastic excellence and athletic achievement.

The Golden Arm stands as one of three national accolades specifically dedicated to quarterbacks. Daniels has emerged as a finalist for the other two prestigious quarterback-focused awards, namely the Manning Award and the Davey O'Brien Award.