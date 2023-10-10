Jayden Daniels Heisman Trophy Odds after Week 6 of College Football

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has been one of the top Heisman Trophy candidates after Week 6 of the college football season. The Tigers' senior QB has been putting up some incredible stats and could be in the race as the season continues to roll on. In his fifth collegiate season and second with the Tigers, Daniels has shown the ability to dominate.

Now that he is becoming more comfortable in coach Brian Kelly's system, the results have been paying off. But how likely is it that Daniels will be able to win the 2023-24 Heisman Trophy? Let's take a deeper dive into his numbers and odds.

Jayden Daniels Heisman Trophy Odds 2023 Updated

Jayden Daniels is in the top 10 of the Heisman Trophy odds currently, as he is anywhere from +2000 to +4000 to win the award, depending on which sportsbook you are using. Daniels has been playing incredibly well and is one of the best quarterbacks in college football.

He is producing incredible numbers with a 90.1 QBR this season. His counting stats showcase that as well, as he is 132-of-161 (72.9 completion percentage) for 1,969 yards with 19 touchdown passes to two interceptions. Daniels also is a threat running the football, with 75 rushing attempts for 422 yards (5.6 yards per carry) and four rushing touchdowns.

Who is leading the Heisman race?

For the first time this season, we saw a shift in the Heisman favorites as Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. became the favorite to win the 2023-24 Heisman Trophy. He surpassed USC quarterback Caleb Williams as the new favorite for the award.

Brian Kelly details why Jayden Daniels should be a Heisman candidate

After his Week 6 victory over the Missouri Tigers, coach Brian Kelly spoke to the ESPN crew and discussed what Jayden Daniels has done this season.

"He's just got a heart of a champion. You don't get many chances to coach a guy like that, and I'm just so happy that I got an opportunity to have him on my team. And then find a way to keep the points down when you've got a player like that," Kelly said.

That is high praise for a coach who has seen a lot of elite talent throughout his career. While it will be difficult for Daniels to become the favorite, expect him to continue dominating and forcing the other players to step up.