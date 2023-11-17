Jayden Daniels NFL draft projection: Where will the LSU Tigers QB land in 2024? 

Jayden Daniels is having a fabulous 2023 college football season with the LSU Tigers. The quarterback has racked up 4,082 all-purpose yards and 38 total touchdowns across ten games.

Daniels' impressive outings for the Tigers have helped them reach third place in the SEC West with a 7-3 record. It will be interesting to see how he fares in the two remaining games of the regular season.

Interestingly, Daniels' college football journey began with Arizona State in 2019. He joined the Tigers in 2022 and established himself as one of the best signal callers at the collegiate level.

Since Daniels is a senior and set to enter the 2024 NFL draft, fans are curious to learn where he could land.

In which round could Jayden Daniels be drafted in 2024?

Many fans and analysts believe Jayden Daniels could be a top-five pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The LSU Tigers quarterback has shown immense character this season and taken his game to new heights.

Many believe that USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams will be the first overall pick in next year's draft. However, Daniels is making a solid case to be picked as second overall but could have stiff competition from the likes of Drake Maye (North Carolina) and Quinn Ewers (Texas Longhorns).

Daniels has exceptional athletic ability and has looked more comfortable with his rushing game at LSU. He has the arm strength to go deep and has worked on his accuracy as well.

Which teams could be interested in drafting Jayden Daniels?

Daniels has been turning heads with his impeccable displays at LSU. The Tigers quarterback has also impressed a few NFL teams.

Reports suggest the Minnesota Vikings are among the many teams interested in Daniels. They view him as an ideal replacement for veteran Kirk Cousins.

The New England Patriots have also shown interest in landing an elite quarterback following Mac Jones' struggles. Daniels could be an ideal option for the six-time Super Bowl winners.