Jayden de Laura transfer portal: 5 landing spots for the Arizona QB feat. Florida State, Iowa and more

Junior quarterback Jayden de Laura has been playing well in recent times and, for the second time in his collegiate career, he has officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

He has done well in his four-year career - two years at Washington State and two at Arizona. He has gone 666-of-1051 (63.4 completion percentage) for 8,489 yards with 63 passing touchdowns to 31 interceptions.

He also ran 168 times for 354 yards (2.1 yards per attempt) with 12 rushing touchdowns.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

With him in the portal now, let's look at five teams that should be interested in the quarterback's services.

Jayden de Laura Transfer Portal Team #1: Indiana Hoosiers

The Indiana Hoosiers have not been a good offensive team and with the Big Ten Conference getting even more competitive, getting a quarterback is critical.

The Hoosiers were 82nd in the nation with 212.8 passing yards per game. With a new regime, having an experienced bridge quarterback would do wonders for Year 1 of the new-look Indiana.

#2: Florida State Seminoles

The Florida State Seminoles have been dealing with a lot of players leaving the program and that includes their top two quarterbacks. That opening is available as Jordan Travis is entering the NFL Draft and backup Tate Rodemaker is also in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

This gives Jayden de Laura the ability to dominate with skilled receivers and his best chance to win. This makes sense if he is willing to move to the east coast.

#3: UCLA Bruins

If he does not move east and wants to stay west, the UCLA Bruins may be the answer. The Bruins have seen quarterback Dante Moore enter the transfer portal, so they may be looking for an experienced starting quarterback.

The Bruins were 58th in college football with 229.2 passing yards per game and having an experienced quarterback with Chip Kelly on the hot seat may be the best solution.

#4: Iowa Hawkeyes

The Iowa Hawkeyes may be in the market for a quarterback as they have Cade McNamara dealing with a leg injury that forced him to miss the second half of the regular season.

With questions about his recovery duration and the lackluster offensive output, Jayden de Laura could be a great quarterback. It could make things interesting as there will be a bit of a quarterback battle for the program that made the Big Ten Championship Game.

#5: California Golden Bears

The California Golden Bears would provide a few things for Jayden de Laura. He stays on the West Coast and there is not going to be too much pressure to win games. California is not expected to be a huge force in the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2024.

This will be interesting due to him being in a conference on the opposite coast, but de Laura would be a strong option under center.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season