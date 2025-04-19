JC Hart transfer predictions: Top 3 landing spots for Auburn DB as he reportedly enters portal

Auburn defensive back JC Hart has entered the transfer portal. Hart was a Tiger for two seasons, during which he played only sparingly. But with two seasons of eligibility remaining, Hart is hitting the portal. He'll likely seek a second opportunity at a school with a less crowded secondary and a greater opportunity at more playing time.

Hart was a three-star prospect from Auburn, Alabama. He chose the hometown school over a bevy of other power conference programs. Hart played in three games as a freshman and did not accumulate any statistics. In 2024, as a sophomore, he had five tackles. Four of the five tackles came in Auburn's opener against Alabama A&M.

Hart will be able to claim the 2023 season as a redshirt year and will have three seasons of remaining eligibility. Here's a rundown on three likely portal destinations for Hart.

Top 3 portal destinations for JC Hart

Lincoln Riley and Southern Cal might go after Hart in the transfer portal. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

3. USC

Southern California recruited Hart significantly out of high school. In fact, two days before Hart signed with Auburn, Southern California offered him a scholarship. The Trojans had a rough season last year. They were 15th in the Big Ten in pass defense yardage allowed. Opposing passers completed 67.7% of passes against the Trojans. Hart could help the Trojans immediately, if not star with USC.

2. Mississippi State

State was perhaps the second place finisher in Hart's original recruiting battle. Mississippi State was the only school that got Hart on campus for an official visit, which they did a couple weeks before he signed with Auburn. State has certainly had its share of difficulties in 2024 and Hart could help the secondary improve from dead last in the SEC in opposing passer efficiency rating.

1. Utah

Hart is reportedly already setting up a visit to Utah. It's an intriguing situation, because Utah was actually one of the Big 12's better pass defenses a year ago, finishing 5th in the league in passing yardage allowed and second in opposing passer efficiency rating. Only two of Utah's 12 interceptions a year ago were made by players who were seniors.

Hart is 6-foot-2, and lanky defensive backs could be a big focus for Kyle Whittingham and the Utes as the team looks to rebound from a disappointing 2024 season. It'll be interesting to see if Utah pushes for a commitment on this initial visit. As Hart's initial recruitment suggests, he's not a player who tends to need a ton of work to make his ultimate decision.

