Jedd Fisch shares honest opinion on college football spring games

Jedd Fisch has enjoyed a long and distinguished coaching career. Fisch started as the defensive coordinator for PK Yonge Developmental Research School (FL) before having stints in the NFL and NCAA.

Fisch turned around the fortunes of the Arizona Wildcats, and he was rewarded with the Washington Huskies coaching gig ahead of the 2024 season. The veteran coach is now preparing for his second season at the helm in Washington.

Jedd Fisch and the Huskies have concluded spring practice for the year. He subsequently spoke about college football spring games. Emphasizing the Huskies' spring game, he said (via On3):

"I thought it was great. I loved having the music playing. I thought we had a great turnout of people. It gets bigger. It gets more fun. I think we continue to add new parts to it, to incorporate the gymnastics squads, to incorporate the two soccer squads, to have Mike (Penix Jr.) fly in, to have Donald (Butler) fly in, to be able to let the non-kickers kick."

Speaking about some teams' decision to cancel their spring games, he said:

"I don’t know why anyone would want to waste their 15th practice and not be able to coach."

The Huskies coach is clearly a fan of the spring football game. He intends to keep growing it and make it a stellar exhibition of spring football. It's a great chance for numerous teams at the University to show off the beauty of their sports.

He added that this year's spring game had touchdowns, interceptions, fumbles, tackles and most of the things present in a typical competitive football game. It looks like the Washington Huskies' spring game is here to stay.

How did Jedd Fisch and the Washington Huskies perform in 2024?

Jedd Fisch entered the Washington Huskies with a decent reputation but with some huge shoes to fill. The Huskies were fresh off making the national championship game with iconic coach Kalen DeBoer at the helm.

However, with DeBoer replacing the retired Nick Saban at Alabama, Fisch was handed the reins for the 2024 campaign.

The former Arizona Wildcats coach's first test was against the Weber State Wildcats. He passed it by leading his side to a blowout win over the Wildcats.

Jedd Fisch went on to win three out of his next five games. The wins were against the Eastern Michigan Eagles, Northwestern Wildcats and Michigan Wolverines, while the kisses were against the Washington State Cougars and Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

That was as good as it got for Fisch and the Huskies. The program closed out the campaign with a 2-5 record. Their only wins were against the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins. Their season ended with a Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

It's important to note that Fisch needed a couple of seasons to implement his vision at Arizona. His first campaign ended with a 1-12 record, the second ended 5-7, and the last saw him compile a 10-3 record. It's relatively early days in Washington, and his record should buy him some time to establish his philosophy.

