Jeff Sims Transfer Portal: 5 landing spots for the Nebraska QB

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Jeff Sims has entered the transfer portal. With former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord rumored to be joining Nebraska, Sims has decided to look for a fresh start elsewhere.

Sims spent three years at Georgia Tech before transferring to the Cornhuskers for 2023. He won the starting job, but after turnover problems and injuries, he lost the job.

He enters the transfer portal with one season of eligibility, so here are five potential landing spots for Sims.

Jeff Sims landing spots

#1 UCF

With Jeff Sims only having a year left of eligibility, he will look to transfer somewhere where he could be the starting quarterback.

The UCF Knights had John Rhys Plumlee as their starting quarterback in 2023, but the senior won't be back in 2024. Although the Knights had Timmy McClain as the backup, Sims could come in and win the job while also adding some experience under center.

#2 Cincinnati

The Cincinnati Bearcats will be searching for a new starting quarterback, as Emory Jones' college career is over.

Cincinnati joined the Big 12 and went 3-9 in their first season in the conference. The Bearcats will look to improve their roster through the transfer portal, and by adding Sims, Cincinnati would have an experienced starting quarterback to lead the offense.

#3 BYU

The BYU Cougars will also be looking for a new quarterback in 2024, as Kedon Slovis is out of eligibility after being the starter.

The Cougars have Jake Retzlaff as their backup, but he struggled in limited action last season. Hence, BYU would be smart to go out and get an experienced quarterback, which Sims is.

#4 Jacksonville State

If Jeff Sims wants to end his career at home, going to Jacksonville State could make sense.

Sims would likely be guaranteed the starting job, as he would get to play close to family and friends, having grown up in Jacksonville. Although it isn't a big-time school that Sims is likely after, it's a chance for him to start and show that he has the talent to play professionally.

#5 Buffalo

If Jeff Sims wants a guaranteed starting role, he will likely have to look at smaller schools, and the Buffalo Bulls need a starting quarterback.

Cole Snyder isn't eligible to return, which makes getting a starting-caliber quarterback a must for the Bulls. Sims would immediately make the offense better and end his college career with a chance to show how he can turn around a program.

