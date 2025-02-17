Jeffrey Bassa NFL draft projection: Exploring top 3 landing spots for Oregon LB

Oregon Ducks linebacker Jeffrey Bassa will likely hear his name called early on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ad

NFLDraftBuzz projects Bassa to be a fourth-round pick. The website has him as the 131st-ranked player and the ninth-ranked linebacker. Last season, he recorded 54 tackles, two pass defense, 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Ahead of the draft, here are three landing spots for Bassa.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jeffrey Bassa NFL draft projection: 3 landing spots

#1, LA Rams

The LA Rams had one of the top defenses in 2024, but linebacker is a need.

Ad

Trending

The Rams have Christian Rozeboom and Troy Reeder as pending free agents. If they lose one or both, drafting a linebacker becomes a must.

Jeffrey Bassa could be a good opening Day 3 pick for them as he could compete for a starting job as well as play on special teams for LA.

#2, Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks also need a linebacker and Jeffrey Bassa makes a lot of sense for them. He would also be able to compete for a starting job and play on special teams.

Ad

Bassa would get the chance to learn from the likes of Tyrice Knight and Boye Mafa, among others. Seattle also has Ernest Jones IV as a pending UFA, so if he doesn't return, linebacker becomes a bigger need.

#3, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a major need for a linebacker.

Starters Lavonte David and Anthony Nelson are pending free agents, as well as backups Shaq Barrett, KJ Britt and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. Depending on who Tampa Bay brings back, it will determine if it has to draft a linebacker early or can wait for Bassa.

Bassa would have the chance to be a Day 1 starter in the NFL and add some speed to the Bucs' defense.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback