Jeremiah Brown, DJ McKinney, and more share heartfelt messages as Colorado teammate ties the knot

Colorado defensive back Preston Hodge shared his wedding news on Sunday, posting black-and-white photos from his courthouse ceremony near Dallas. He and Cielo Hodge got married, with family and friends in attendance.
“Two are better than one... and we've known that since we were 15,” Hodge wrote in the caption. “With God at the center and love all around, we said 'I do.'”
Buffs teammates, including Jeremiah Brown and DJ McKinney, and more, left congratulatory messages:
“Congrats my brudda❤️,” Brown wrote.
“💯,” McKinney wrote.
“Major fam❤️,” Safety Tawfiq Byard wrote.
Deion Sanders Jr. also offered congratulations:
“Congratulations to the Hodges!”
Bryce Dixon, Liberty Flames defensive tackle, wrote:
“Happy Father’s Day 🫡”
Liberty DB Brandon Bishop wrote:
“P🫶🏽🫶🏽”
Colorado's Preston Hodge tied knot with Cielo Hodge following birth of their son
Preston Hodge and Cielo Hodge married following the birth of their son, Ezra Douglas Hodge, in fall 2024. Hodge previously said his son would be his "new ‘Why’ and "motivation" to reach the professional league.
Hodge returns to Colorado for the 2025 season, stepping into a leading role after Travis Hunter’s departure. A 6-foot, 195-pound cornerback, Hodge transferred from Liberty after the 2023 season as a four-star prospect.
He recorded 33 tackles, two interceptions, and seven pass breakups in nine games in 2024 before a season-ending injury. At Liberty in 2023, he posted 48 tackles, three tackles for loss, and earned an 88.8 PFF pass coverage grade, one of the top ten in the FBS.
An NCAA waiver granted Preston Hodge an additional year of eligibility. He's expected to anchor Colorado’s secondary in 2025 alongside DJ McKinney and Carter Stoutmire.
The Buffaloes open the season against Georgia Tech on Aug. 29. It will be Coach Prime's third season at the helm, this time without QB Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, who helped the Buffs reach nine wins and the Alamo Bowl in 2024.
