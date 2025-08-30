Jeremiah Smith NFL draft: Eligibility, projections and more explored for Ohio State's star WR

Widely hailed as the top wideout in college football in 2025, Jeremiah Smith is an important part of Ohio State’s offense. The former five-star prospect drew national attention last year as a major contributor to the Buckeyes’ national championship run.

Smith and his teammates begin their championship defense on Saturday against the Texas Longhorns in one of the most anticipated season openers in recent memory. Already a top college player, there are many questions surrounding Smith’s readiness for the next level.

Is Jeremiah Smith NFL draft-eligible?

Jeremiah Smith is a sophomore and is thus not eligible for the 2026 NFL draft. Draft eligibility only kicks in after three years playing in college, that is, juniors.

Smith signed with the Buckeyes despite offers from USC, Florida, Georgia and others. He broke into the team’s starting squad immediately, starting 15 of his 16 appearances as a freshman last season.

The 19-year-old had 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns in his freshman season. He also rushed for an additional 52 yards and one touchdown on five carries.

After this season, Smith will play one more season of college football to become NFL draft eligible. Therefore, Smith will be eligible for the 2027 NFL draft.

Jeremiah Smith’s 2027 NFL draft projection

Not many college players in Jeremiah Smith’s class are being projected to draft as high as him. Per ESPN, many in the NFL believe Smith is well on his way to becoming the highest-drafted receiver in more than 30 years.

The last time a wideout was the No. 1 pick was in 1996 when the New York Jets selected Keyshawn Johnson. An NFL scout believes Smith will stand out in the draft, despite the depth and abundance of talent available. The scout said:

“In this particular draft, there’s a lot of good players, a lot of depth, but if you think about just the explosive, dominant playmakers, Smith would stand out.”

Is Jeremiah Smith ready for the NFL?

Jeremiah Smith is perhaps one of the most pro-ready players in college at the moment. The wideout’s sheer ability and the leadership he provides in the Buckeyes’ offense are evidence of his high football IQ.

His output this season is expected to further solidify his already high status and NFL prospects.

