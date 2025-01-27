Jeremiah Smith transfer portal: Top 3 landing spots for Ohio State WR if he leaves the program

Ohio State Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith had a stellar freshman season. His incredible play has some pundits saying that he would be in the mix to be the first pick if he was eligible for the 2025 NFL draft. However, Smith still needs to play at least two more seasons before he enters the NFL draft.

Smith already has an impressive resume, grabbing 76 catches for 1315 yards and 15 TDs in his first season. He played a pivotal role in the Buckeyes winning the National Championship.

This impressive season has resulted in a team trying to lure Smith away from Ohio State. According to a report from On3, Smith has a $4.5 million NIL offer to leave the school and enter the transfer portal.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 3 landing spots for Jeremiah Smith if he leaves Ohio State

Although there is reportedly an offer for Jeremiah Smith to enter the transfer portal and leave Ohio State, he has not entered the transfer portal. He gave Buckeyes' fans confidence when he quote-tweeted another tweet that talked about his loyalty.

Trending

Expand Tweet

As a result, it does not look like Jeremiah Smith has any interest at this time in leaving the Buckeyes. However, if more big offers come his way, he might be tempted to accept them. If Smith were to leave the Buckeyes, these are three teams that would be good landing spots for him.

#1 Miami

If Jeremiah Smith decides to leave Ohio State, Miami would make sense as a landing spot for him. The Hurricanes reportedly recruited Smith heavily before he committed to Ohio State and they would likely still be interested in him.

Additionally, the Hurricanes have not hesitated to hand out large NIL contracts, as was shown when they signed QB Carson Beck to a $4 million NIL deal. Adding Smith would make sense for Miami if they want to pair him with a star wide receiver.

#2 Colorado

Colorado has not always been a top program for recruits, but that has changed since the arrival of Coach Prime. Jeremiah Smith could look at what Deion Sanders did to help Travis Hunter win the Heisman Trophy this past season and think he could replicate his success.

The Buffaloes need new additions with the loss of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. Additionally, they already have a new five-star quarterback recruit in Julian Lewis. So, it could make sense to pair two young stars together.

#3 Florida

The Florida Gators are another team that tried to recruit Jeremiah Smith before he committed to Ohio State. Additionally, although the team had a disappointing season, they had a strong finish, defeating No. 14-ranked Ole Miss. Quarterback DJ Lagway also showed that he could be a top QB towards the end of the season, and with Smith, they could be a dynamic duo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place