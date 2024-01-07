Alabama Crimson Tide’s Jermaine Burton is looking to make a splash in the NFL draft. In his two seasons at Alabama, Burton played in 26 games and started 24. At 6-foot-0 and 194 lbs, Burton is a solid mid-range receiver with deep route upside as well. He caught 72 passes for 1,338 yards and 14 touchdowns at Alabama.

Burton shared a statement on Instagram:

“To the University of Alabama, this has been an unforgettable experience and I appreciate how memorable you’ve all made this for me. To my coaches, thank you for putting your trust in me.”

The senior WR is projected to be an early second-round pick.

Jermaine Burton’s NFL draft projection

#1. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots should prioritize quarterbacks with their first-round pick at number 3. With their second-round pick or trading back into the first if needed, the Patriots could get Jermaine Burton.

It doesn’t matter if legendary coach Bill Belichick will still be coaching at New England next season, as the Patriots need to start fresh on offense either way. A new quarterback and Burton would be an excellent start.

#2. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans need a dynamic receiver to jump-start their offense. They have Deandre Hopkins but need a solid number 2 receiver to find the open spots in coverage. Burton can provide this with his diverse route tree. Burton would also pair well with quarterback Will Levis’s big arm.

#3. Buffalo Bills

While the Bills have star wide receiver Stefon Diggs, he has disappeared in their offense as of late and Gabriel Davis is inconsistent. So, the Bills could look towards drafting Burton to get younger at the position and shake up the status quo.

#4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a solid season with Baker Mayfield as quarterback. Their future remains unclear when it comes to their coaching staff and quarterback, but they should focus on receivers. Jermaine Burton would be a solid addition to an aging Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

#5. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are poised to make a strong run deep into the playoffs. While their offense is dynamic, thanks to the connection between Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, another receiver would make it multifaceted. Burton could provide the Cowboys with another option, no matter how the postseason shakes out in Dallas.