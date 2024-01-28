Jesse Minter defensive scheme: Records, stats, notable wins and more

Jesse Minter was named Michigan's defensive coordinator ahead of the 2022 college football season. He has since developed one of the most formidable defenses in NCAA football. During this time, the Wolverines suffered a single loss against TCU in the playoff semifinals.

Arriving at Michigan, Minter met a working defensive system introduced by Mike MacDonald, which has led them to a Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff appearance. The former Vanderbilt coach only needed to tweak and fine-tune it to make it work even better.

Jesse Minter introduced a defensive structure with four pillars: block destruction, obnoxious communication, shocking effort, and ball disruption. This became the basis for the Wolverines' defensive success in the last two seasons, leading to the national championship.

"My job is to try to put the players in the best position to be successful, but if we can have those guys playing at a fundamental level just at a football level that allows us to play at our best," Minter said. "A lot of times you can overcome a bad call if you play that way.”

Michigan's defense played a significant role in the national title's success. It boasts the nation's top-ranked scoring defense, allowing only 9.5 points per game. It was also second in total defense with 239.7 yards per game, second-best against the pass and sixth-best at stopping the run.

Jesse Minter learned attacking on defense from his father

One of Jesse Minter’s biggest influences in coaching was his father Rick Minter, who served as a coach at Notre Dame and Ball State back in the days. Attacking on defense is probably the biggest lesson he learned from his father and has been crucial to his coaching career.

“As I was coming out of college, my first job was with him [at Notre Dame],” said Jesse Minter. “I was an intern. That's really where -- I knew I wanted to coach, probably real young.”

“That was where I really learned how his mind worked as a defensive person, defensive play caller, kind of how to try to attack people and learned a lot about tendencies. I think he's always been ahead of the game all the way back to in the '80s of how he was trying to attack people.”

With Minter moving to the NFL to team up with Jim Harbaugh at the Los Angeles Chargers, his defensive prowess is expected to continue to flourish. This is notably not his first stint on the professional stage; he previously served under Jim’s brother, John Harbaugh, at the Baltimore Ravens.