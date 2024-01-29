"[Jim] Harbaugh is hurting the program now": Michigan strength coach Ben Herbert breaks Wolverines fans’ hearts as he follows former boss to Chargers

Jim Harbaugh officially signed defensive coordinator Jesse Minter to the same position with the Los Angeles Chargers. Additionally, it has been reported that Harbaugh has also poached former Michigan strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert within the past 48 hours.

According to reporter Josh Henschke, during a Monday morning lift session, Herbert informed the players that he was leaving the program to join Harbaugh in Los Angeles as he assembles his staff for the Chargers.

These moves indicate that Harbaugh is actively building his coaching team for the upcoming season, which ultimately broke Wolverines fans’ hearts.

"(Jim) Harbaugh is hurting the program now," one fan tweeted.

“Harbaugh on his way out the door. Everyone knows Warde did this,” another reacted.

“This is terrible news. I thought I was heartbroken over the Lions last night. This makes me mad,” one fan commented.

“Another big loss for Michigan this offseason,” another wrote.

According to records obtained by USA TODAY and the Free Press, he signed a five-year deal worth $1 million per season with Michigan. This made him one of only two strength coaches in the country earning a million-dollar salary.

Justin Tress gears up to fill Ben Herbert's shoes

General view of the Michigan Wolverines

According to Sam Webb of The Michigan Insider, it is expected that assistant coach Justin Tress will take over for Ben Herbert. However, earlier new head coach Sherrone Moore expressed confidence in being able to retain Herbert as part of his staff.

"You know, we'll take it a day at a time and see what happens with the staff. But definitely excited," said Moore this weekend.

Ben Herbert has a reputation as one of the top strength coaches in the Big Ten and has made a significant impact since he arrived in Ann Arbor in 2018, particularly with his intense and transformative workouts that have brought an edge to the team's locker room.

