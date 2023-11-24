Jim Harbaugh-Ryan Day beef history: Revisiting Michigan, Ohio State coaches' 2020 Big Ten call

Jim Harbaugh will not be on the sidelines when his Michigan team takes on Ryan Day's Ohio State on Saturday, Nov. 25. The Wolverines' coach will be serving the last of his three-game suspension by the Big Ten for his program's involvement in a sign-stealing scandal.

Ohio State vs. Michigan is a different kind of rivalry, and thanks to Day and Harbaugh, there have been some mouthwatering battles between the two teams over the years.

Day and Harbaugh have had some offield clashes as well. In 2020, when Ohio State and Michigan didn't play each other due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the two coaches had quite a heated argument on a Big Ten coaches conference call.

What did Jim Harbaugh say about Ryan Day during Big Ten call in 2020?

Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh reportedly accused Ryan Day of cheating during a Big Ten coaches' conference call

Jim Harbaugh and Ryan Day were apparently involved in quite an intense conversation during a Big Ten coaches conference call in 2020. The Michigan coach reportedly interrupted his Ohio State counterpart and accused him of breaking the rules when coaches were allowed to be around players as part of the NCAA's pandemic restrictions.

Day allegedly then shot back at Harbaugh's accusations and said:

“How about I worry about my team and you worry about yours?”

Just a day after the call, Day vowed that his Buckeyes would drop "100 points" against Michigan, per ESPN's Mark Schlabach.

Unfortunately for fans, the build-up around the game did not live up to its expectations. Ohio State and Michigan did not play in 2020 because of increased COVID-19 cases among the Wolverines players.

Michigan vs. Ohio State: Date, time and how to watch

No. 3 Michigan (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) and No. 2 Ohio State (11-0, 8-0) will meet for the 119th time this Saturday. The game is scheduled to commence at noon ET at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

The Michigan-Ohio State clash will be broadcast live on FOX. Fans can also live stream the game on Fubo TV.