Jim Knowles replacements: 5 best candidates for Ryan Day to fill Ohio State's DC spot ft. Tim Walton

A few days after Ohio State won the College Football Playoff National Championship, Ryan Day's program took its biggest hit, losing defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to Penn State, who hired him in the same position.

It took the Nittany Lions giving Knowles one of the highest salaries in his position to poach him from Day's championship-winning coaching staff. Now, that a position is vacant, let's take a look at five candidates most suitable to fill up the job vacancy in Columbus.

Five best Jim Knowles' replacements as Ohio State DC

#5 Glenn Schumann, Georgia Bulldogs defensive coordinator

NCAA Football: Georgia Tech at Georgia - Source: Imagn

It seems one of the most unlikely on this list, as it involves poaching from Kirby Smart's coaching staff in Athens.

Schumann has been with the Bulldogs since 2019 as their defensive coordinator and has seen two natty triumphs. The experience of coaching in a high stakes college football team could come handy should Ohio State make a move to land him.

#4 Randy Bates, Pittsburgh Panthers defensive coordinator

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 22 Pitt at Louisville - Source: Getty

Bates is an alumnus of Ohio State University, so a return to Columbus is always on the cards. He has been serving as the Panthers' defensive coordinator since 2018.

Although his defense struggled in 2024 (81st in the FBS with 378.2 yards allowed per game), he's only two seasons away from getting his defense making the top 10 of college football.

With a poor season in Pittsburgh, a change could be on the horizon, so what better to join than a championship team.

#3 Jerod Mayo, former New England Patriots coach

NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots - Source: Imagn

Ryan Day isn't afraid to take his picks from the NFL. He did it last season to fill the offensive coordinator position by hiring former San Francisco 49ers coach Chip Kelly. So hiring Jerod Mayo, who was fired by New England Patriots after the 2024 season, isn't completely out of imagination.

Mayo's last defensive assignment was with the Patriots, serving as their inside linebackers coach from 2019-23, while also overlooking defense at times. Maybe it isn't enough, but his NFL experience should count if he were to get a call for an interview.

#2 Matt Guerrieri, Ohio State safeties coach

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn

The best way to fill a position in any organization is to look inside. If the Buckeyes look inside, they will find Matt Guerrieri looking for a promotion to defensive assignment.

Even Ryan Day has been vocal about his coaching talent.

“One of the brightest minds in college football, and I'm telling you, a star in the making,” Day said of Guerrieri.

Guerrieri has been a journeyman in coaching college football teams. Before coming to Columbus, he worked as co-defensive coordinator with Indiana in 2023 and co-defensive coordinator with Duke in 2018 to 2021.

Knowing how close he was to Jim Knowles during the 2024 season, promotion to DC is highly likely should Ohio State not look outside.

#1 Tim Walton, Ohio State secondary coach

NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Ohio State at Notre Dame - Source: Imagn

Another internal candidate looking for promotion is Tim Walton, who's currently serving as the associate coach. He's also the team's secondary/cornerbacks coach.

With nearly three decades of coaching at both the collegiate and NFL levels, Walton could be the ideal candidate. He has coached defensive backs for elite programs, like LSU, Miami and Ohio State, as well as for multiple NFL teams, including the Detroit Lions and the New York Giants.

At Ohio State, his work with the secondary has strengthened one of the nation’s top defensive units, helping limit explosive plays and create game-changing turnovers.

Who do you think should be the DC of Ohio State in 2025?

