Jimbo Fisher contract: How much does Texas A&M head coach make? Salary details, bonuses, and more

Jimbo Fisher has been at the helm of affairs at Texas A&M since 2018. The former Samford quarterback resigned from his position at Florida State in 2017 to take the Aggies job. He has since done a brilliant job at College Station, making the Aggies a force to reckon with.

Following his leadership that led Texas A&M to 26 wins and three bowl-game victories in three seasons, he was rewarded with a contract extension in September 2021. This elevated him to become one of the highest-paid head coaches in the entire college football landscape.

What is Jimbo Fisher's salary at Texas A&M?

Jimbo Fisher signed a 10-year, $95 million total guarantee with Texas A&M in 2021. This will keep the former Florida State coach at College Station until 2031. His base salary stands at $500,000 with a supplemental increase in total compensation annually.

Fisher's total compensation for the first year of the new contract was $8,500,000 in 2022. This will get an increase of $150,000 in 2023, bringing the total compensation to $8,650,000. The total guaranteed earnings will get a $100,000 increase annually from 2024 till the end of the contract in 2031.

The new contract makes Jimbo Fisher probably the coach with the most secure job in college football. His contract stipulates that if he is fired without cause before the conclusion of his contract, he will be entitled to receive the remaining amount of his contract in full.

A quarter of this sum would be disbursed within 60 days of termination, while the remaining balance would be paid out in annual installments extending through the year 2031. This provision is expected to cultivate an atmosphere of stability and mutual trust between him and the institution.

Jimbo Fisher’s contract bonus

Jimbo Fisher's contract with Texas A&M features enticing incentives that make the deal even more lucrative. This includes a $100,000 bonus for reaching the SEC Championship game and an additional $100,000 if the Aggies go on to win the SEC Championship.

Texas A&M will pay him $100,000 for participating in a non-New Year's 6 bowl game or a more substantial $200,000 bonus for a New Year's 6 bowl game. He also gets $50,000 for being named SEC Coach of the Year and $100,000 for winning National Coach of the Year.

Fisher is also due to receive $300,000 from the Aggies’ athletic department if he leads the team to the College Football Playoff and an additional $500,000 for making it to the national championship game. He will further receive $1,000,000 if he wins the national championship.