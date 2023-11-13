Jimbo Fisher to the NFL? 5 teams that could benefit having ex-Aggies HC in their coaching staff

After Jimbo Fisher was fired by the Texas A&M Aggies, a lot of different options opened up.

A jump to the NFL cannot be out of the question if he continues to coach, as he would still receive his remarkable buyout money. So, what teams would be the best fit for the ex-Aggies coach? Here are a few options:

Potential landing spots for Jimbo Fisher

Here are five options:

#1 New England Patriots

With the rumors surrounding Bill Belichick potentially being out of the Patriots after this season and offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien wanting to leave, things are interesting in Foxborough.

Fisher would have an excellent draft pick from the 2-8 Patriots and could begin to right the ship. This would be an interesting landing spot, as the Patriots are rebuilding.

#2 Los Angeles Chargers

Getting the quarterback is hard, but Jimbo Fisher won't have to worry about that. There's an incredible amount of talent, but they need a good coach as Brandon Staley seems to have failed the players.

It would be a home run hire by the Chargers ownership that would make sense if they want to move in a different direction and hire an offensive-minded coach.

#3 Chicago Bears

The Bears are in an interesting spot, as they have two top draft picks and a lot of talent.

They also have the option to draft for needs and potentially keep Justin Fields. It seems as if a coach of Fisher's caliber would elevate them to another level.

#4 Atlanta Falcons

Let's be honest, Falcons coach Arthur Blank will at least be on the hot seat after the season.

Having a lot of young talent like running back Bijan Robinson, wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts and a solid defensive team would be enticing. The Falcons would be an exciting place for Fisher with a lot of young talent that he knows well after coaching against them at the collegiate level.

#5 Pittsburgh Steelers

If Jimbo Fisher is able to swallow his pride and take an offensive coordinator role, he could become the next offensive coordinator for the Steelers.

With Matt Canada struggling and having the Steelers outgained im their first nine games of the NFL season, Fisher could use his offensive background to help players like quarterback Kenny Pickett and wide receiver George Pickens shine.