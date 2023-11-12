Jimbo Fisher's record at Texas A&M: National championships, conference record and more explored

Latest reports in the college football world suggest the end of Jimbo Fisher's tenure at Texas A&M. He will be fired by the Aggies despite securing a 51-10 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday, marking the end of his six-year tenure at the program.

The process of parting ways with Fisher was initiated during a Texas A&M Board of Regents meeting on Thursday. After a four-hour discussion regarding Fisher's future, the decision to terminate him was imminent. Fisher is set to receive $76 million upon his firing.

Jimbo Fisher's record at Texas A&M

Jimbo Fisher will end his six seasons as the head coach of the Aggies with a 45-25 overall record and 27-21 in conference play. His impressive 83-23 record over eight years at Florida State deemed him fit for the job. However, he hasn't lived up to the expectations.

His first season at Texas A&M saw him finish with a 9-4 record and a victory in the Gator Bowl. The Aggies finished the season at No. 16 on the AP Poll. The Aggies couldn't do better in Fisher's second season as they finished 8-5, securing a victory in the Texas Bowl as an unranked team.

The most impressive season of Fisher was when Texas A&M ended the season with a 9-1 record in 2020. The Aggies won the Orange Bowl and finished the season at No. 4 on the AP Poll. The 2021 season ended with an 8-4 record, but Texas A&M pulled out of the Gator Bowl.

Fisher recorded his first losing season at Texas A&M in 2022 when the Aggies ended with a 5-7 record. Despite the impressive start, the team holds a 6-4 record in the 2023 college football season with a 4-3 record in the SEC. The Aggies have notably secured bowl eligibility.

Jimbo Fisher's championships at Texas A&M

While Jimbo Fisher won the national title and three conference championships at Florida State, he couldn't win any championship at Texas A&M. He also won no divisional title, and the Aggies struggled to compete against Alabama and LSU in the SEC West.

Fisher, however, won all three bowl games he played at Texas A&M. He notably secured eligibility in four seasons, but the Aggies pulled out of the Gator Bowl in 2021. He was brought in to make Texas A&M a top-notch contender in college football, but that didn't happen.