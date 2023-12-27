Joe Milton III NFL draft projection: How high will the Tennessee QB go?

Senior quarterback Joe Milton III of the Tennessee Volunteers has officially opted out of the Citrus Bowl against the Iowa Hawkeyes. So we have seen the last of him in college football. The next time he will be on the field, it will be for NFL scouts to assess where he will be drafted.

Milton has been a solid quarterback for the Volunteers this season, in his first as a full-fledged starter. This season has seen him go 229-of-354 (64.7 completion percentage) for 2,813 yards with 20 passing touchdowns to five interceptions. He has done so while also running 78 times for 299 yards (3.8 yards per carry) with seven rushing touchdowns.

Joe Milton III has done well throughout his career, over the course of six different seasons. He is 400-of-650 (61.5 completion percentage) for 5,353 yards with 37 passing touchdowns to 11 interceptions while rushing 174 times for 661 yards (3.8 yards per attempt) with 12 rushing touchdowns.

Let's take a look at his NFL Draft projection and discuss where he should be selected.

Where will Joe Milton III be selected in the 2024 NFL Draft?

The 2024 NFL Draft will feature a heavy dose of quarterbacks as a lot of talented players under center will be entering the draft class. With Joe Milton III, there are a few too many questions to really feel confident in him even being selected.

For starters, he has only started for one season and while it was a good overall season for him, that raises a big red flag. According to Jordan Reid's NFL Draft QB Hot Board, Milton is viewed as a Day 3 pick at best and potentially can be an undrafted free agent.

"After starting his career at Michigan in 2018, Milton transferred to Tennessee in 2021. His arm talent stands out right away - he has the arm strength to throw the football through a brick wall. But while Milton attempted maybe too many fastballs in the past, I saw improved patience and better decision-making in the underneath areas this season.

"While Milton's physical traits are apparent, he still struggles with deep accuracy. He completed 28.6 percent of his passes of 20-plus air yards. Touch on vertical throws remains a concern despite the arm strength. He has to learn to layer the ball to his desired spots." h/t Rocky Top Insider

While he can be a steal in the last round of the 2024 NFL draft, do not be convinced that he will be selected at all. Be prepared for Day 3 to be the day when we will see him getting selected.

