Joe Milton: Tennnessee's emerging star wows football legend Peyton Manning with insane arm strength during the training camps

Quarterback for the Tennessee Volunteers, Joe Milton, has drawn praise from the legendary Peyton Manning. This was when the Manning Passing Academy was held in Louisiana. The camp is aimed at linking college quarterbacks with youth players, whom the QBs counsel and provide guidance.

Joe Milton dazzled at Manning Passing Academy

After providing guidance for the kids during the afternoon events, it was time for the quarterbacks to have their show in the evening. It was then, right under the lights at Guidry Stadium, that Milton dazzled everybody with his passes.

Manning saw it coming. He had seen Milton the previous day, noticing the nonchalance of his 40-yard throws. On Friday, he said:

“I’m not sure there’s been more excitement to watch a kid throw at Friday Night Lights than maybe Joe Milton”

The Friday night event kickstarted with a 16-yard curl route throw by each quarterback. Milton’s throw had the spectators shout an “oooh” in reaction to the power on it. He did a backflip to celebrate. The throwing exercise continued and by the time he was ready for the post-route throw, the crowd had started chanting his name.

He went on to throw a 70-yard pass. So impressive was the pass, Milton was allowed another throw after the post-route session. He let off another powerful throw from the opposing 35-yard mark that reached the goal line.

At this point, he was the undisputed star of the night. At Tennessee this season, it is expected his arm power could finally propel him to the stardom he has been long due for. Manning thinks he is made for just that to happen, given his leading role in Tennessee’s Orange Bowl win over Clemson.

As for Milton, getting to learn from a living football legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer is the biggest value he gets from the exercise. He described Manning as having “a deeper mindset” given his experience and achievements in the NFL.

Milton admits his biggest driving force is his nature as a perfectionist, which informs the amount of value he places on knowledge.

