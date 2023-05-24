For his dual-threat playmaking attribute, quarterback Joey Gatewood was once considered the next Cam Newton. A top 50 recruit in the class of 2018, big things were expected from the young star entering college.

However, five seasons in and he is yet to find his footing. Gatewood completed his transfer to the University of Louisville on Monday which marks his fourth destination in college football.

The Jacksonville native spent his first two seasons at Auburn, before a one-year stint with the Kentucky Wildcats, and later two seasons with UCF. Last season, the quarterback decided to shift to play wide receiver but didn't log a single snap.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This eventually prompted the once highly-touted prospect to enter the transfer portal in December last year.

After five months, he eventually found his new home and once again, it was in the state of Kentucky.

The former quarterback is now expected to play as a tight end when he teams up with the Louisville Cardinals for his last year of eligibility.

Gatewood possesses an imposing physical stature, standing tall at 6-foot-5 and weighing 233 pounds, which complements his remarkable athletic abilities.

Evidently, this could be crucial for his reception and blocking game as he transitions into his new position.

What Gatewood's addition means for the Louisville Cardinals

Joey Gatewood with Kentucky

Gatewood's addition to the tight end group at Louisville brings much-needed depth to the position. Marshon Ford is graduating this year, while Francis Sherman and Dez Melton have entered the transfer portal.

Vic Mullen too retired due to medical reasons. The returning players in the tight end role for the Louisville Cardinals in 2023 are Duane Martin, Nate Kurisky, and Jamari Johnson. Thus, his arrival somewhat addresses the team's concerns at the tight-end position.

The former QB now faces an uphill task of adapting to the tight end role in his last season as a college football player. Eager to finally come good on the early promise, a successful season could massively boost his draft stock ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Since the conclusion of the 2022 season, the Cardinals have experienced a significant exodus of players, with 21 departing through the transfer portal.

The former QB turned tight end's transfer marks the 23rd addition to the team during the offseason and the ninth since the conclusion of spring games.

Poll : 0 votes