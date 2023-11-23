Joey Slackman college offers: Did 17 schools approach Ivy League transfer DL?

Joey Slackman appears to be a man in demand. The Penn Quakers defensive lineman has reportedly received several offers from football powerhouses after entering the transfer portal on Monday.

Slackman took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce his decision to enter the transfer portal. He wrote:

“Thank you to the Penn brotherhood for an amazing 4.5 years. I am extremely grateful for all of my coaches, teammates, trainers, and mentors that have helped develop me into the player that I am today. I am thankful for the Penn coaching staff for believing in me from the beginning.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“With my graduation coming this December, I have officially entered the transfer portal as a mid-year graduate transfer with 1 year of eligibility remaining. I’m excited to see what comes next.

Expand Tweet

As per reports, Slackman received a total of 17 offers from NCAA programs in under 24 hours of entering the portal.

The teams that have expressed interest in Slackman include Arizona State, BYU, Colorado, Duke, Georgia Tech, Houston, Illinois, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Wisconsin, UConn, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech.

The DL posted all the offers on his X account, thanking each school for their interest. The latest one is from the Florida Gators:

Expand Tweet

Despite receiving multiple offers from top programs in the country in less than a day, Slackman has yet to narrow down his options. However, it's safe to say that the defensive lineman has the luxurious choice of picking his next team.

Slackman attended Commack High School and played as a defensive end. He initially committed to wrestling for the Penn Quakers but later transitioned to football ahead of the 2021 season.

A look at Joey Slackman's Ivy League stats with the Penn Quakers

Penn Quakers DL Joey Slackman

Joey Slackman played three seasons of football with the Penn Quakers. During his time with the team, the defensive lineman recorded 115 tackles, 25 tackles for a loss, 11 sacks, three passes defended, two forced fumbles and a blocked kick.

In 2023, Slackman racked up 50 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, four sacks, a pass defended and a blocked kick. His impressive outings helped the Penn Quakers (6-4, 3-4) to sixth in the Ivy League.

Joey Slackman was an honorable mention All-Ivy in 2022 and a first-team All-League selection in 2023. Now, it will be interesting to see where he lands in 2024.