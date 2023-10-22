John Rhys Plumlee 40 time: How fast is the UCF Knights QB?

UCF Knights quarterback John Rhys Plumlee not only showcases a good passing game but also possesses incredible speed. This makes him a dangerous dual-threat quarterback that his opponents have a hard time going against.

Coming out of Oak Grove High School, John Rhys Plumlee recorded a 40-yard dash time of 4.3 seconds. Then, when attending an evaluation camp of the Georgia Bulldogs before his college football journey began, he put up an impressive 4.42 seconds in the 40-yard dash. This blazing speed makes Plumlee as fast as an NFL WR or CB and faster than an average NFL quarterback (4.93 seconds).

After coming out of High School, Plumlee initially committed to play for Georgia. But just a few days before National Signing Day, the 22-year-old de-committed and accepted a scholarship from Ole Miss to play both football and baseball.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

UCF Oklahoma Football

Plumlee made a name for himself during his debut college football season with the Rebels. After starting QB Matt Corral injured himself, Plumlee got the chance as the QB1 on the team. On the field, fans once again witnessed his incredible agility and speed.

John Rhys Plumlee had better rushing statistics (1,023 yards and 12 TDs) than passing (910 yards and 4 TDs). It went on to be a school record for a freshman in terms of rushing yards.

UCF Knights v USF

In 2020, Plumlee was once again named as the backup to Corral, and saw less time on the field as a backup quarterback. Then in 2021, he took up the role of a wide receiver for the Ole Miss Rebels. Plumlee then announced he is entering the transfer portal which then led to him joining the UCF Knights.

John Rhys Plumlee UCF Knights journey so far

Plumlee was named as the starting quarterback of the team after his transfer. His first season with the Knights saw him put up 2,586 passing yards and 14 TD passes along with rushing statistics of 862 yards and 11 TDs. The Knights finished the season 8-5.

Expand Tweet

John Rhys Plumlee returned as the QB1 for this season as well. Unfortunately, he suffered a leg injury during their game against Boise State in Week 2. This led to the 22-year-old missing out on the last four games for the Knights. Plumlee finally made his return during their week 8 clash with the Oklahoma Sooners. Unfortunately, UCF lost the game 31-29.

So far this campaign, Plumlee has put up 834 passing yards and 5 TD passes. The Knights go up against West Virginia next weekend and are 3-4 after their loss to Oklahoma.