Johnny Lujack playing career: College stats, NFL records, professional accolades, and more

One of the most versatile players you can think of in college and professional football history was Johnny Lujack. The 98-year-old former Bears quarterback entered hospice care and died after a brief illness on Tuesday.

He was a dual-threat sensation at Notre Dame, where he took home the 1947 Heisman Trophy. After college, he was selected by the Chicago Bears as the fourth pick in the first round of the 1946 NFL Draft.

Johnny Lujack’s College Career

The head coach, Frank Leahy, provided Lujack with a scholarship so that he could attend the University of Notre Dame. He was there from 1942 to 1943 and then again from 1946 to 1947.

After his sophomore season, World War II caused a two-year professional break, during which he served in the US Navy. As an ensign, he spent his time in the Navy hunting down German submarines in the English Channel.

As a senior, he led the Fighting Irish to a 9-0 record and completed 61 passes on 109 attempts for 777 yards. In addition, he rushed for 139 yards on 12 carries. Lujack's performance earned him the Heisman Trophy for the 1947 college football season.

He was twice an undisputed All-American, in 1946 and 1947. He also led the Fighting Irish to three national championships in 1943, 1946, and 1947. Apart from the Heisman Trophy, he was also the Associated Press Athlete of the Year in 1947.

Johnny Lujack’s NFL Career

In Lujack’s rookie season with the Chicago Bears, he played both defensive back and kicker. He recorded eight interceptions for 131 yards. He also kicked 44 out of 46 extra points that season.

In a hometown rivalry game against the Chicago Cardinals on the final day of the 1949 season, Lujack threw six touchdown passes. The passes combined for a total of 468 passing yards which was an NFL record until it was broken later by Norm Van Brocklin.

Until Mitchel Trubisky’s six touchdown passes in 2018, Johnny Lujack remained the last Bears quarterback to throw at least five touchdown passes in a game. In 1950, he set another NFL record with 11 rushing touchdowns by a quarterback. The record has since been broken. He was named to the 1950 All-Pro First Team.

He quit pro football after four seasons in the NFL with the Chicago Bears. He did this to repay Leahy for the scholarship he offered him by becoming an assistant coach at Notre Dame.

Lujack went into the car dealership later and was successful in the business. He also had stints in the media as a commentator and analyst for various sports networks.