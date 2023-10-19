Johnny Wilson 40 time: How fast is the FSU WR?

Florida State expects to get Johnny Wilson back for their Week 8 matchup against Duke Blue Devils. The star wide receiver is ranked No. 2 in receiving yards with 357 on 20 receptions for the Seminoles.

Only Keon Coleman is ahead of him with 418 yards on 29 receptions, with 140 of those coming in Saturday's 41-3 victory over Syracuse, a game in which Wilson was unable to partake. Coleman has seven touchdown receptions.

While the school hasn't revealed which injury prevented Wilson from participating in the Week 7 matchup, Coach Norvell said the player joined the practice on Sunday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"I feel really good about Johnny," Norvell said. "Planning on having him rolling here throughout the week."

Johnny Wilson's physique and speed make him stand out from other players. Reportedly, he ran a 40-yard dash time of 4.5 while still in high school. That would put him at just 0.01 of the NFL's wide receiver average of 4.48.

Recently, Bruce Feldman reported that Wilson has 36-inch arms, 10 1/4-inch hands, a standing reach of 8-10, a 35.5-inch vertical, a 10-5 broad jump and a max speed of over 21 MPH.

How is the season going for Johnny Wilson and the Florida State Seminoles?

The Seminoles opened the season with a 45-24 win over the then-ranked No. 5 LSU Tigers.

Into Week 8, they're undefeated as they receive the No. 16 Duke Blue Devils at Doak Campbell Stadium.

If the Seminoles want to play in the national playoffs, they need to convincingly beat Duke to prove they're a force to be reckoned with. If more than four teams end the season with a perfect or equal record to the Seminoles, a victory over a lackluster LSU side and an unranked Clemson might not be enough pedigree for the selection committee.

Air Force, North Carolina, Penn State, Oklahoma, Washington, Florida State, Ohio State, Michigan, and Georgia are all ranked schools with a perfect record into Week 8.