Jonathan Odom transfer portal: 5 landing spots for Florida TE ft. Georgia, Texas A&M and more

Florida Gators tight end Jonathan Odom took to social media on Sunday to announce that he will be entering the NCAA transfer portal. He made the decision less than 24 hours after the Gators lost 24-15 to Florida State in their regular-season finale.

Odom missed most of the 2023 season due to an upper-body injury. He caught just 75 yards on nine receptions across four games.

Nonetheless, Odom has shown flashes of brilliance through his collegiate career. There will likely be a few teams interested in making a move for him ahead of the 2024 season.

5 potential landing spots for Jonathan Odom

#1 Georgia Bulldogs

The Bulldogs are arguably the best program in the country, and are likely to need a top tight end since Brock Bowers will enter the 2024 NFL draft.

Jonathan Odom could be the man to replace Bowers at Georgia. The tight end has the potential to make it big if he partners with the right quarterback.

#2 Texas A&M Aggies

The Aggies fired Jimbo Fisher during the 2023 regular season. The program is currently in transition and will need a rebuild.

Odom might be able to find his feet at Texas A&M. It will also give him a chance at a fresh start with a program looking to enter a new era.

#3 LSU Tigers

The Tigers had another solid season in 2023. However, they will be aiming to qualify for the College Football Playoff next season.

To take that next step, LSU needs reinforcements in its offense and Odom could be a handy player for the program.

#4 Michigan State Spartans

The Spartans are entering a new era with Jonathan Smith as their head coach for the 2024 season. Michigan State will also be looking at some transfers to help Smith build the program.

Since Odom has entered himself into the transfer portal, the Spartans might consider signing him to strengthen their offensive department, which struggled in 2023.

#5 Ohio State Buckeyes

The Buckeyes might miss out on a College Football Playoff berth this season, after losing to Michigan in their regular season finale. It won't be a surprise if Ohio State looks to add more offensive players to its ranks by picking players from the transfer portal for next season.

The Buckeyes might consider signing Jonathan Odom as the tight end could offer a different dynamism to their offense.