Jonathan Smith's salary: How much does Oregon State coach earn in 2023?

In 2018, the Oregon State Beavers let go of Gary Anderson midseason and took an unexpected route by appointing the relatively untested Jonathan Smith as coach. Smith's journey at the Beavers was not gradual in the beginning.

However, he managed to turn things around and signed a contract extension in 2022. Let’s know more about Jonathan Smith's salary.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

How much does Jonathan Smith make a year?

In terms of his earnings, Jonathan Smith's base salary for 2023 amounts to $4.85 million, as per AP. The contract also stipulates an annual increment of $100,000, ensuring his compensation keeps pace with his continued commitment to Oregon State.

In addition to his salary, Smith secured an increase to his support staff budget, which currently stands at $2.5 million. This figure is set to increase by approximately $100,000 each year throughout his contract.

How much does Jonathan Smith make at Oregon State?

Jonathan Smith inked a six-year, $30.6 million contract extension in December 2022. This deal effectively tied the 44-year-old to the Oregon State football program till 2028.

This lucrative deal came on the back of his impressive coaching performance. Smith led the Beavers to a No. 14 ranking in the College Football Playoff rankings at the end of the season.

Can Shedeur Sanders take the Buffaloes to a bowl game?

The Colorado Buffaloes (4-4, 1-4 Pac-12) will be up against Smith's Oregon State Beaver (6-2, 3-2 Pac-12) this weekend. The Buffs have been good offensively this season under the guidance of Deion Sanders.

Shedeur Sanders, Coach Prime’s son, has led the charge from the quarterback position, and the two-way sensation Travis Hunter has proved his mettle. This dynamic duo had the Buffaloes flying high with a 3-0 start, averaging 38.6 points per game during that stretch.

However, it has all gone downhill since then, with the team only managing a 1-4 record and an average of 26.6 points per game over the last five contests. The Achilles' heel for the Buffs has been a lack of protection from the offensive line. This has resulted in their quarterback getting sacked 41 times this season.

Despite this, Shedeur Sanders remains a standout talent, with impressive stats of a 71.1 percent completion rate, 2,637 yards and 22 touchdowns with just three interceptions. Also, add three rushing touchdowns to that list.

With a 4-4 record, the Buffaloes are on the brink of missing out on a bowl game, a far cry from their early-season promise. To secure bowl eligibility, Colorado will have to win two of its final four games, with opponents including Oregon State, Arizona, Washington State, and No. 18 Utah Utes (6-2, 3-2 Pac-12).

The stakes have not been higher this season, and the Colorado Buffaloes must deliver in the upcoming matchups to keep their postseason dreams alive.