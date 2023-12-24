Jordan McCloud transfer portal: 5 landing spots for the James Madison QB

Jordan McCloud had a superb college football season with James Madison in 2023. The quarterback led the Dukes to a brilliant 11-1 record, throwing for 3,400 yards and 32 touchdowns with a 68.9 percent completion rate. He also rushed for 311 yards and eight touchdowns.

With one year of eligibility left, McCloud has entered the transfer portal to seek new opportunities. He started his college career at USF in 2020 before transferring to Arizona in 2021. After sitting out of the 2022 season, he transferred to James Madison in 2023. So, where to next for the 24-year-old?

We take a look at the five potential destinations for the quarterback ahead of 2024.

Five possible landing spots for Jordan McCloud

#1 Miami

Miami faces the task of finding a new quarterback this offseason as Tyler Van Dyke has entered the transfer portal. Van Dyke’s departure leaves sophomore Jacurri Brown as the sole quarterback on the team’s roster.

Jordan McCloud, who hails from Tampa and began his college career at USF, cold be a brilliant choice for the Hurricanes. Returning home to play his final season of eligibility in college football will be a great opportunity for the quarterback.

#2 Indiana

Indiana appears to be one of the most likely destinations for McCloud ahead of the 2024 season. This is pretty much due to the exit of the Hoosiers' hiring of Curt Cignetti.

Reuniting with Cignetti at Indiana will be a big boost to McCloud's final season in college football and ensure that he secures a good standing for the 2025 NFL Draft. With the Hoosiers in dire need of a new quarterback, McCloud is undoubtedly a brilliant choice.

#3 Washington State

Cameron Ward has done a brilliant job at the quarterback role since transferring to Washington State from Incarnate Word in 2022. He has recorded two seasons with over 3,000 passing yards.

However, the Cougars have witnessed the quarterback officially enter the transfer portal and have to prepare for life without him. Jordan McCloud will, no doubt, be a brilliant replacement for Ward considering his performance in 2023 with the James Madison Duke.

#4 Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State had a brilliant season in 2023, which saw the team reach the Big 12 Championship game. Without a doubt, quarterback Alan Bowman had a big role to play in this.

However, the quarterback won’t be returning in 2024 after exhausting his years of eligibility in college football. With the Cowboys in search of a new quarterback, McCloud comes as an option who can help Mike Gundy continue his good work at the program.

#5 Wake Forest

Wake Forest is also one of the choices available to Jordan McCloud ahead of the 2024 college football season. The Demon Deacons have seen one-year starting quarterback Mitch Griffis enter the transfer portal.

Jordan McCloud is undoubtedly a quarterback option which can elevate the program back to the days of Sam Hartman. It's something the fans really missed this season after the quarterback made his way to Notre Dame.

