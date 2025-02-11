Josh Conerly Jr. NFL draft 2025: Projecting top 3 landing spots for Oregon OT ft. Los Angeles Rams

A two-year starter at offensive tackle, Josh Conerly Jr. is one of the most athletic offensive linemen in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Oregon Ducks offensive tackle has good quickness and often beats defenders to the spot with speed and technique.

The tackle from Seattle, Washington is a former running back who adjusted well to playing in the offensive line after changing position. Conerly is especially solid in pass blocking thanks to his nimble feet. His speed also means he can pull in the run game and is a good blocker in the open field.

The junior struggles at times against the more powerful defensive linemen in the run game. However, he is usually solid and has good size and technique. Josh Conerly Jr. is still young and developing, so there’s lots of upside still.

Top three landing spots for Oregon OT Josh Conerly Jr.

Josh Conerly Jr. was a two-year starter at Oregon.

A big riser during the 2024 season, Josh Conerly Jr. is considered a low first round pick at this point. Before the season, he wasn’t getting that kind of attention, but he had a very strong 2024 campaign. His fluid playing style should attract offensive coaches.

Conerly also started 28 games at left tackle. His draft stock could rise even further given the importance of the position. Finding a strong left tackle to guard the quarterback’s blind side is among the most important tasks for any team.

Even though he is not the tallest offensive tackle in the Draft, his footwork and long arms turn him into a very reliable option in the passing game. He could become a starter as soon as this season. Here are three teams that could consider drafting the Oregon lineman.

#3. New England Patriots

While they are in a complete rebuilding effort, there is no bigger hole for the New England Patriots than the tackle position. The Patriots have already found their quarterback of the future in Drake Maye, but they need to keep him upright.

Last season, Maye often had to run for his life. Picking at No. 4, New England might consider drafting the best available prospect at that spot, which might not be an offensive tackle.

However, New England could move back or wait until the top of the second round to pick their tackle of the future. If for some reason Josh Conerly Jr. is still available in the second round, he could be the pick for Mike Vrabel’s team

#2. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are set to have starting tackle Ronnie Stanley entering free agency. The Ravens don’t have enough cap space to bring him back, and with Stanley turning 30 this year, it’s possible they prefer to get younger at the position anyway. In addition, guard Patrick Mekari is also expected to leave via free agency.

Baltimore has been successful in the past filling holes in the offensive line through the draft. While Josh Conerly Jr. isn’t the power blocker the Ravens usually select, he might be the best option available by the time they are on the clock.

Right tackle Roger Rosengarten was a star in his rookie season. If they draft Conerly and get any kind of similar response, Baltimore would be set for years to come at a difficult spot to cover.

#1. Los Angeles Rams

After making life difficult for the Philadelphia Eagles but ultimately falling short in the divisional round of the playoffs, the Los Angeles Rams will look to add the missing pieces for another Super Bowl run.

In the game against Philadelphia, the offensive line at times struggled to protect Matthew Stafford. It’s still unknown if the veteran quarterback will come back, but if he does, he is going to need better pass protection if LA is making a deep run.

One advantage for Josh Conerly Jr. is his athletic ability. Sean McVay likes to draw plays that leave his players in space. Conerly’s ability to move in the open field would be a nice fit.

