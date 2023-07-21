Josh Heupel's net worth, salary, and contract breakdown: How much does the Tennessee HC make and what is he worth in 2023?

Josh Heupel has established himself as one of the top coaches in college football in recent years. He has brought out an impressive record since he took his first head coaching job with UCF in 2018. He's been serving in various coaching capacities in college football since 2004.

The Oklahoma alum was appointed as the head coach of Tennessee in 2021, succeeding Jeremy Pruitt, who was fired for several recruitment violations. He has led the program into a new era, recording winning seasons, as he previously did all through his time at UCF.

Josh Heupel: Net Worth 2023

Josh Heupel reportedly has a net worth estimated at $5 million. The former quarterback is steadily on his way to becoming one of the richest head coaches in college football. The Volunteers head coach has amassed wealth through his coaching career.

After an impressive run in his first two seasons, Tennessee didn't wait too long to reward Josh Heupel with a new contract. The university announced in January 2023 that Heupel had signed a new deal that will keep him with the program until January 2029.

The new contract will reportedly earn him $9 million per year in basic salary and further incentives, which makes him one of the highest-paid entities in college football. The deal consists of a $8.725 million supplemental salary and an additional $275,000 as a base salary.

The 44-year-old was previously paid $5 million annually on his previous contract. The contract also includes a bowl bonus clause, which entitles him to receive up to $1 million if the Volunteers win a national title, a notable increase from $500,000.

The new contract also includes well-stipulated termination clauses that keep Josh Heupel's job pretty much secure. If Heupel is terminated without cause before December 15, 2025, Tennessee will be obligated to pay him the entire remaining amount owed.

After December 15, 2025, and until December 14, 2027, his buyout amount will be reduced to 75 percent of the remaining outstanding salary. However, if he is terminated anytime after that period, the buyout figure decreases further to 50 percent.

- Tennessee HC Josh Heupel pic.twitter.com/UnJ2XD6uFr “The standard at Tennessee is to win championships. I think that is pretty clear.”- Tennessee HC Josh Heupel

Where does Heupel's salary rank among college football coaches?

Josh Heupel's new contract at Tennessee ranks him among the top-paid coaches in college football. The $9 million annual pay currently ranks him ninth among the highest-earning coaches at the collegiate level.

He currently earns more than the likes of Penn State's James Franklin, Michigan's Jim Harbaugh and Wisconsin's Luke Fickell. He is also closely behind the likes of Ohio State's Ryan Day, Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher, and Michigan State's Mel Tucker.

