Josh Heupel at SEC media days: Top 5 questions Tennessee HC must answer

The 2025 SEC media days are set for July 14-17 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia. The media day is a chance for coaches and players to speak and help preview the upcoming season.

On Tuesday, July 15, Tennessee Volunteers coach Josh Heupel will meet with the media. Ahead of the 2025 college football season, here are five questions we want Heupel to answer.

Top 5 questions Josh Heupel must answer at SEC media day

#1, Is Joey Aguilar the starter?

Tennessee was at the center of the college football world in the offseason as quarterback Nico Iamaleava was holding out for more NIL money. Heupel ended up saying the team was moving on from him and then landed QB Joey Aguilar from UCLA.

Although Tennessee landed Aguilar, the Vols have Jake Merklinger in competition, so whether or not Heupel will name Aguilar as the starter is uncertain.

#2, Any interest in Jake Retzlaff?

Jake Retzlaff is entering the portal after he reportedly broke BYU's Honor Code and was going to be suspended by the team.

Retzlaff would likely be an upgrade over Aguilar, but whether or not Tennessee has any interest in him is uncertain. Especially after the Vols paid Aguilar handsomely in NIL money.

#3, How to get back into the playoffs?

The Vols made the College Football Playoff last season but were blown out by Ohio State in the first round.

Tennessee now has expectations of making the playoffs again. However, with how loaded the SEC is, it will be interesting to hear from Heupel on what his expectations are for the team and how he sees the Vols getting back to the playoffs.

#4, How does Tennessee's offense replace Dylan Sampson?

Dylan Sampson was the Volunteers' starting running back last season, and he was the focal point of the offense.

Sampson rushed for 1,491 yards and 22 touchdowns on 258 carries. Sampson was a big reason why the Vols made the CFP, so how Heupel replaces him is to be seen.

#5, How Heupel feels about new-look OL?

The Tennessee Volunteers have a brand new look OL with Sam Pendleton likely to start at LG, Wendell Moe Jr. at RG, and freshman David Sanders Jr. at right tackle.

With the Vols having three new starters, how Heupel calls plays early on will be interesting as he likely will have to build some trust.

