Josh Simmons Draft Projection: Exploring top 5 landing spots for Ohio State OT ft. Los Angeles Rams

Massive Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons is about to become wealthy. The season didn't end as Simmons hoped, as a knee injury against Oregon on Oct. 12 shortened his final college football season to just six games. However, Simmons has been healing well, and his two-and-a-half years of college football gave enough reason for his millionaire status.

Josh Simmons started his college career at San Diego State, but after a brilliant season, the 6-foot-5, 310+ pound offensive tackle moved to Ohio State. He started for a season and a half in Columbus and established himself as a premier edge protector against even the best defenses in college football.

Given the constant investment of NFL teams in expensive quarterbacks, quality tackles to protect the edge are necessary. Simmons has impressed with his athleticism and physicality. He seems ready-made for the NFL, and if he's indeed fully healthy, teams will be lining up to nab him in the draft.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Josh Simmons NFL Draft landing spots: Top 5 projections

Josh Simmons could end up protecting LA QB Matthew Stafford. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers had an uneven passing season and would like to upgrade their offensive weaponry. There are a couple of problems with picking Simmons here. The biggest is that the 49ers' spot is 11th, which is awfully high for the Ohio State tackle. Perhaps even more compelling is that the 49ers have a host of defensive needs. Look for them to address tackle elsewhere, but Simmons is tempting.

4. Seattle Seahawks

Seattle is a more plausible scenario, and some mock drafts reflect this possibility. The Seahawks have been burned with questionable offensive line draft picks in recent drafts and may well be in the market for a more dependable option to protect Geno Smith. Seattle picks 18th, which does seem a bit high, but it's hard to win in the NFL without quality offensive line play.

3. Washington Commanders

The Commanders grabbed everyone's attention with the NFC championship. It's obvious that Jayden Daniels is the future of that team, but improving the quality of his edge protection seems prudent. The only big question is whether Simmons could last until Washington's pick at the 29th spot. If so, he's a tempting option for coach Dan Quinn and the Commanders.

2. Baltimore Ravens

On the other hand, the Ravens are a team that made postseason success seem plausible but then struggled late. Free agency could hit the Ravens up front and when they do, a quality blocker to protect Lamar Jackson will be a very high priority. Simmons, for his part, could block for Jackson and RB Derrick Henry, a likely pair of future Hall of Famers.

Baltimore's pick is 27th, so there is some question whether Simmons will last that long. But if he does, the Ravens are a decent draft possibility.

1. Los Angeles Rams

The team has the 26th pick, so Simmons might not be available by the 27th. The Rams also face an uncertain free agency period that could impact their offensive line. Matthew Stafford lacks Lamar Jackson's mobility, so protecting him in the pocket might be even more important. The Rams could well end up with Simmons.

The team is his most popular current NFL Mock Draft link. The Rams love his athleticism and mobility and could recruit Simmons as a solid starting tackle for the next decade.

What do you think of Josh Simmons' NFL draft landing spots? Share your take below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Seahawks Fans! Check out the latest Seattle Seahawks Schedule and dive into the Seahawks Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.