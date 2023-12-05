Julian Fleming 40 time: How fast is the Ohio State WR?

After four seasons at Ohio State, Julian Fleming has announced he will be entering the transfer portal as he seeks to continue his college football career elsewhere. The wide receiver joined the Buckeyes as a five-star prospect and the No. 1 player in his position in the 2020 class.

His time at Columbus saw him record 79 receptions for 963 yards and seven touchdowns. His participation has been limited over the years due to injuries and the presence of top receivers like Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka on the Buckeyes team.

With a height of 6-foot-2 and a weight of 205 pounds, he possesses the physical dimensions and strength essential for excelling as a wide receiver. As he seeks a new home in the realm of college football, let's examine the speed of the former five-star prospect.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

How fast is Julian Fleming?

Julian Fleming has always had a superb speed right from his high school days. This presents him as a top prospect who was highly recruited by reputable football programs across the country. Fleming embodies a fantastic combination of size, strength, and leaping ability.

At Southern Columbia Area High School in Catawissa, Pennsylvania, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.63 seconds. During his participation in The Opening Regionals in April 2019, he recorded an impressive 4.45 seconds 40-yard dash time.

His early days at Ohio State saw him improve his speed, but he had to deal with a couple of injuries that have marred his career so far. During his time at Columbus, Julian Fleming completed the 40-yard dash in 4:35 seconds, showcasing continuous improvement.

Julian Fleming's career at Ohio State

Arriving in Columbus as a five-star prospect, Julian Fleming had a lot of expectations. However, the wide receiver's career at Ohio State didn't go as anticipated, as he struggled with injuries in his freshman and sophomore years.

Nonetheless, he couldn't help but thank everyone at the program as he made his way out after four years.

“I want to thank Ohio State and all the amazing people who were a part of my rollercoaster of a journey," Fleming said. "It was an amazing four years and I have built relationships that will last a lifetime with so many of my fellow players as well as coaches."

In his four seasons with the Buckeyes, Fleming was involved in 38 games, many of which he came off the bench. The wide receiver hopes to rebuild his career in the landscape in a new environment for his NFL dreams.