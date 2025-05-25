Julian Fleming college stats: Exploring the ex-Penn State WR's playing career

Former Penn State wide receiver Julian Fleming had a five-year college career that ended in the 2024 season. He had some big moments, but unfortunately, he was in the news this weekend for tragic reasons. On Friday, he was in an ATV crash with his girlfriend, Alyssa Boyd.

While driving down a road in Pennsylvania, Fleming hit a deer and both passengers were thrown from the ATV. Fleming sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. Sadly, Boyd was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fleming is originally from Pennsylvania but went to college at Ohio State for four seasons before transferring to Penn State this past season. When he enrolled in January 2024, he told reporters he made the decision so that he could be closer to his loved ones, presumably including Alyssa Boyd. Here is a look at Fleming's college stats and achievements.

Julian Fleming college stats

Julian Fleming was a top recruit in the 2019 class. After leading Southern Columbia High School to three straight state championships from 2015 to 2019, he joined the Ohio State Buckeyes. According to ESPN, Fleming was the No. 1-ranked recruit in the 2020 recruiting class.

Unfortunately for Fleming, he struggled with injuries throughout his early years in college. His freshman and sophomore seasons, in particular, were challenging for him. As a true freshman, he only appeared in six games, registering seven receptions for 74 yards and no TDs. Then, as a sophomore, he did not do much better, appearing in nine games and registering 12 receptions for 86 yards and one TD.

Julian Fleming was finally able to put together a relatively healthy season as a junior in 2022. He appeared in 11 games, making 34 receptions for 533 yards and six TDs. It finally looked like Fleming was starting to live up to the potential he had as a top recruit in 2020.

However, in 2023, Fleming took a step back. While he appeared in 12 games, he only made 26 receptions for 270 yards and did not score a TD. After the season, he entered the transfer portal for a change of scenery. He committed to Penn State and enrolled in January 2024.

In his lone season with Penn State, he appeared in 16 games, helping the Nittany Lions reach the semifinals of the college football playoff. However, his usage rate was not high as he only made 14 receptions for 176 yards and one TD. Julian Fleming then went undrafted in the 2025 NFL draft.

