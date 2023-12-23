Julian Fleming’s jaw-dropping $119,620 NIL truck accidentally spills the beans on former Ohio State WR's future team

The Ohio State Buckeyes lost two of their star players to the transfer portal this season with QB Kyle McCord and wide receiver Julian Fleming deciding to move away. While McCord has already committed to play for the Syracuse Orange next season, Fleming’s future is still up in the air. Or is it anymore?

The star WR showed off his new toy on Instagram, a jaw-dropping $119,620 NIL truck. And it may have accidentally revealed the next team he might be playing for. A user on X pointed out the connection between the Dodge Ram TRX truck and the potential new destination for Flemming.

Here is the truck that former Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Julian Fleming showed off on social media.

The name of the dealership can be clearly seen on the rear of the truck. Blue Alexander family dealership is connected to the Penn State Nittany Lions as their corporate partners. And Fleming having this truck could only mean one thing, his move to Penn State has been agreed upon. Or is it all just a giant coincidence?

Penn State has been said to be the frontrunner to sign the wide receiver and probably need him the most. Also, Fleming is originally from Pennsylvania, so the move makes all the more sense for him as it would be closer to home. So, should the commitment be considered a done deal already?

Julian Fleming: A look back at his time with Ohio State

Julian Fleming started his college football career with the Buckeyes back in 2020. The former 5-star recruit struggled with injuries in his first two seasons, but broke into the team in 2022 with the career-best stats of 533 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns.

2023 proved another tough year for him as he managed just 26 receptions in 11 games. Fleming had 270 receiving yards and no touchdown to show for it. But the Buckeyes had a great season with an 11-1 overall record, only losing out to the Michigan Wolverines in the final game of the regular season.

Fleming entered the transfer portal earlier this month for a move away from the team for his senior year. Will he be able to show his true potential wherever he ends up landing, most probably with Penn State?

