Julian Fleming Transfer Portal: 5 Landing spots for Ohio State WR ft. Penn State, Florida State

Julian Fleming will enter the transfer portal, bringing his tenure with the Ohio State Buckeyes to an end after four seasons. He announced his decision on Monday, tweeting:

"I want to thank Ohio State and all the amazing people who were a part of my rollercoaster of a journey. It was an amazing four years and I have built relationships that will last a lifetime with so many of my fellow players as well as coaches."

"Playing in Columbus has truly been one of the greatest times of my life and I want to take the time to thank the entire Buckeyes nation for all the support! With that being said I am entering my name into the transfer portal for a final year!"

Fleming joined the Buckeyes as a five-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. His time at Ohio State has been filled with injuries that have limited his time and production on the field. In his 38 career games, he has caught 79 passes for 963 yards and seven touchdowns.

5 teams that Julian Fleming could join

#1: Penn State Nittany Lions

Despite a strong season from Drew Allar under center, the Penn State Nittany Lions did not receive much production from their wide receiving group. Furthermore, the program strongly recruited Julian Fleming, who grew up less than 90 minutes away from campus. The opportunity to compete for a significant role, while playing close to home, could entice Fleming to join the Nittany Lions.

#2: Florida State Seminoles

The Florida State Seminoles will likely lose Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson, their top two wide receivers, to the 2024 NFL Draft. The opportunity for playing time at a big-time program will be available for Julian Fleming, who was recruited by the Seminoles coming out of high school.

#3: Georgia Bulldogs

The Georgia Bulldogs will likely lose tight end Brock Bowers, who led the team in all receiving categories, to the 2024 NFL Draft. The Bulldogs recruited Julian Fleming out of high school and could be interested in adding him via the transfer portal.

#4: Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders showed that he is not afraid to use the transfer portal as he built his roster ahead of the 2023 season. They will likely be in the market for a wide receiver to play opposite Travis Hunter as Xavier Weaver has exhausted his collegiate eligibility. Joining the Buffaloes could give Julian Fleming an opportunity at playing time and remaining in the national spotlight.

#5: Ohio State Buckeyes

The Ohio State Buckeyes are the only program that Julian Fleming has known during his four-year collegiate career. While he has entered the transfer portal, that does not rule out a return to the Buckeyes, who will likely lose both Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka to the 2024 NFL Draft.